How much of his salary will David Perron forfeit for his dangerous hit on Artem Zub?

In a recent NHL matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators, forward David Perron found himself at the center of controversy due to a dangerous hit on Senators defenseman Artem Zub. Perron's actions had consequences, with the NHL's Department of Player Safety imposing a six-game suspension without pay for the Detroit Red Wings forward.

The incident unfolded at 13:50 of the first period, resulting in Perron being assessed a match penalty for his cross-check on Artem Zub. The NHL took decisive action to address the dangerous play and ensure accountability for on-ice actions.

The suspension comes with a financial cost for David Perron, as outlined in the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Considering his average annual salary, Perron is set to forfeit a significant amount of money, precisely $148,437.48.

The forfeiture sum is roughly equal to 3% of Perron's salary for the 2023–24 season. On July 13, 2022, David Perron signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings worth $9,500,000. He has a base salary of $5,150,000 for the 2023–24 season.

NHL insider Chris Johnston highlighted the financial implications of Perron's suspension in a tweet, stating that the forward would be forfeiting $148,437.48 in salary for the six-game ban.

Expand Tweet

The money deducted from Perron's salary will be directed toward the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund, an essential initiative within the NHL.

The NHL, through the Department of Player Safety, continues to take a proactive stance in addressing dangerous plays and protecting the integrity of the game and the well-being of its players.

Allan Walsh's response to David Perron's suspension

Allan Walsh, Co-Managing Director at Octagon Hockey, criticized the NHL's Department of Player Safety regarding David Perron's six-game suspension and the perceived inconsistency in penalties. Walsh questioned the decision, citing instances of violent cross-checks resulting in lesser suspensions.

Expand Tweet

In another tweet, Walsh said:

Expand Tweet

With this, Walsh demands consistency in the officiating and the league's punishment on hits and injuries.