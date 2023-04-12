How do the NHL Playoffs differ from the regular season?

With a week to go before the 2023 NHL Playoffs are tentatively set to begin, several teams have reached the stage where every game is a must-win. The first round of the playoffs is currently scheduled to begin on April 17, with the regular season coming to a conclusion tomorrow night.

While the average fan will know how the NHL Playoffs work, some casual fans may not be aware of the key differences between the postseason and the regular season. Here is your complete guide to what makes the playoffs different from the regular season.

p - Boston Bruins @NHLBruins



Last night's Postgame Rundown: "We're happy about it right now, don't get me wrong, but it's a regular-season record. Playoffs starts and everything starts over again."Last night's Postgame Rundown: bit.ly/3o4DP0v "We're happy about it right now, don't get me wrong, but it's a regular-season record. Playoffs starts and everything starts over again."📰Last night's Postgame Rundown: bit.ly/3o4DP0v

"We're happy about it right now, don't get me wrong, but it's a regular-season record. Playoffs starts and everything starts over again." Last night's Postgame Rundown:" - @NHLBruins

A look at the format for the NHL Playoffs

Sixteen teams will qualify for the NHL playoffs, with the three top-ranked sides from each division joined by four wild card teams.

Wild card teams are the two teams in each conference outside of the top three with the highest points totals. Divisional alignment has no effect on wild cards, so it's possible for one division to have five teams in the postseason, with the other division in the conference having just three.

The playoff format has evolved from the traditional 1-8 format to more natural matchups within the division, with the top team facing one of the two teams below them in the standings if they advance from the first round.

Sportsnet Stats @SNstats Teams leading a best-of-seven series 3-2 have an all-time series record of 322-87 in #NHL history (78.7%). Teams leading a best-of-seven series 3-2 have an all-time series record of 322-87 in #NHL history (78.7%).

"Teams leading a best-of-seven series 3-2 have an all-time series record of 322-87 in #NHL history (78.7%)." - @SNstats

The NHL postseason is played as a best-of-seven series in a 2-2-1-1-1 format. During the regular season, all teams will play 82 games, facing a different team in nearly every game. However, during the postseason, the same two teams will battle up to seven times per series.

A look at the overtime rules for the NHL Playoffs

During the regular season, if a game went to overtime, teams would play five minutes of three-on-three action. If no goals were scored, the game would go to a shootout to determine the winner. But this is not how overtime works in the playoffs.

In the quest for the Stanley Cup, if a game goes to overtime, teams will play as long as needed to determine a winner. If it takes three overtime periods, then teams will play three extra periods, adding to the overall drama of the postseason.

Acuña MVP Szn (8-4) @alex_kolstee Apparently there’s people that want a shootout for NHL playoffs instead of continuous overtimes so I ask you



Would you rather have shootouts or continuous overtime in the playoffs? Apparently there’s people that want a shootout for NHL playoffs instead of continuous overtimes so I ask youWould you rather have shootouts or continuous overtime in the playoffs?

"Apparently there’s people that want a shootout for NHL playoffs instead of continuous overtimes so I ask you. Would you rather have shootouts or continuous overtime in the playoffs?" - @alex_kolstee

Poll : 0 votes