How Penguins' “take-it-or-leave-it” offer almost saw $24,400,000 star depart Pittsburgh

Evgeni Malkin was reportedly close to leaving the Pittsburgh Penguins this off-season. Malkin was drafted second overall in 2004 by the Penguins and made his NHL debut in the 2006-07 season.

The Russian has been a key player for Pittsburgh for years and was a big reason why they won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. However, this off-season, Malking was a free agent, and according to reports, he and Pittsburgh weren't seeing eye-to-eye with each other.

Malkin was reportedly given lowball offers, as the Russian was in communication with Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang who also knew a deal was unlikely.

“How bad is it?” Letang asked Crosby about the state of Malkin’s emotions and the negotiations, according to The Athletic.

“Pretty bad,” Crosby said.

After Letang signed an extension, Malkin reportedly began wondering if Pittsburgh no longer wanted him and began looking at possible teams who might want him.

However, after it was reported that Evgeni Malkin would test free agency, he received an offer he liked, which was also a take-it-or-leave-it offer.

The offer was for four seasons, $24.4 million total and a full no-movement clause. Malkin liked the deal but was still upset with how he was treated in the negotiations, according to The Athletic's report.

“They not think I good player,” Malkin wrote in a text message to Crosby.

“They not want me,” Malkin texted to Letang, who had stepped up efforts to console Malkin after signing his deal.

During the negotiation, Crosby, Letand and coach Mike Sullivan were in constant communication with Malkin in hopes of getting him to come back.

“We win next year,” Malkin told his friends. “Big year get back Cup.”

Penguins off to a disappointing start

The Pittsburgh Penguins entered the 2023-24 season with expectations to make the playoffs after re-signing Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, while also trading for Erik Karlsson.

However, Pittsburgh is 14-13-3 and seventh in the Metro division while being three points out of a Wild Card spot. This season, Malkin has recorded 26 points in 30 games.