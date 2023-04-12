How did Raymond Sawada die? Former Dallas Stars winger passes away at 38

Former Dallas Stars winger Raymond Sawada passed away on April 11, 2023, at the age of 38. Sawada suffered a heart attack while playing for the Richmond Cowboys, a recreational senior men’s team in British Columbia, where he resided with his family.

Sawada is survived by his wife Nicole and their two daughters, Victoria, 9, and Charlotte, 6.

The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn that Raymond Sawada has passed away at the young age of 38. Sawada was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft to the Dallas Stars. He played 11 games with the team, scoring a point.

According to Doug Patterson, president of the Richmond Sockeyes, a Junior B team, Sawada celebrated his eldest daughter’s birthday before going to the rink.

The Sawada family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and kindness they received after his passing. They also promised to honor Sawada’s life with memories of joy and love.

The Dallas Stars paid tribute to Sawada on Twitter.

"It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of former Stars player, Raymond Sawada. Our love goes out to his family, friends, and all the people he impacted in hockey and as a firefighter in his community."

Looking back at Raymond Sawada's career

Raymond Sawada began his hockey career at Cornell University. He was named co-captain in his senior year. After graduating, Sawada signed his first professional contract in 2008 with the Dallas Stars.

Sawada made his NHL debut on Feb. 19, 2009, in a game against the Edmonton Oilers. He scored his first NHL goal in that game.

Sawada signed a one-year contract with the Stars in 2011. However, he struggled to make an impression and was reassigned to the St. John's IceCaps in the AHL.

After finishing the 2011-12 season with the IceCaps, Sawada did not receive a contract offer from the Stars. He remained with the IceCaps for one more year, before joining the Colorado Eagles in the ECHL. He played 18 games for the team, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.

In 2014, Sawada signed with the Belfast Giants of the Elite Ice Hockey League, where he remained for one season. He then represented the Oji Eagles of the Asia League Ice Hockey for a year before retiring in 2016.

