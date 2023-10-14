How does a shootout work in NHL? Explaining how tied games are settled in league

In the NHL, a shootout is an exhilarating and widely anticipated event that serves as the ultimate test of skill, precision and nerves. Whenever two teams fail to break the deadlock during the regulation period and overtime, the shootout commences, allowing a clear winner to emerge.

Before players get themselves prepared for the ultimate showdown, both NHL teams pick three shooters who face off against the opposing goaltender in an individual display of superior shooting prowess.

The shootout begins with the home team acting de facto to decide whether they will attempt first or the visiting team. The shootout showdown keeps fans on the edge of their seats and creates an exciting and unpredictable seesaw battle inside the arena.

The player taking the attempt first rushes down the ice, demonstrating his exceptional speed and agility, while the goaltender between the pipes brims with steely determination, positioning himself strategically to block the incoming puck.

The shooter, boasting tremendous skill and an array of mind-boggling dekes and fakes, maneuvers in front of the net in an attempt to deceive the puck into the back of the net.

Simultaneously, goaltenders showcase remarkable reflexes as they react swiftly to the shooter's movement and attempt to thwart the puck from going into the net by deflecting it off or blocking it with their well-positioned glove or blocker.

How is the winner determined in the NHL shootout?

When the two teams fail to break the deadlock after the three-period regulation period, overtime is played.

If teams again fail to break the deadlock after the 3-on-3 5-minute overtime, a shootout is followed. The shootout consists of three rounds where the coaches of both teams select their best three skaters to exhibit their shooting prowess against the opposing goalies.

The team to score as many goals in the shootout emerges as the winner and is handed two points in the standings. However, if there is no winner even after the three rounds, the "sudden death" rounds are played until a team finally emerges as the winner.

On October 16, 2014, the record for the longest shootout in NHL history was cemented between the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals. Ultimately, it was the Panthers who broke the deadlock after 20 rounds, thanks to a shootout goal by Nick Bjugstad.

It's worth noting that there's no shootout in the NHL playoffs, as the winner is decided via overtime. The overtime period in the playoffs is played until a team finally scores a winner.