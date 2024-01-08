"How? Two words: Connor McDavid" - NHL fans believe one Oilers player is being carried by league's reigning Hart Trophy winner

Connor McDavid's influence extends beyond his own remarkable statistics. As the Edmonton Oilers captain and reigning Hart Trophy winner, his impact on the team is profound, shaping the narratives of his teammates and influencing the game's dynamics.

In the spotlight alongside McDavid is Zach Hyman, a 31-year-old forward turning heads with his goal-scoring prowess in the current NHL season. With 25 goals in 35 games, including a third hat trick, Hyman's performance has helped the Oilers secure a seven-game winning streak and defied the traditional aging curves in professional hockey.

His remarkable form has not gone unnoticed, prompting Oilers reporter Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic to highlight the anomaly on X.

"How Oilers’ Zach Hyman is defying aging curves to become a top NHL goal scorer," Nugent-Bowman posted.

NHL fans quickly jumped into the conversation, offering insights into Hyman's exceptional season. One fan succinctly attributed Hyman's success to the presence of McDavid:

"How? 2 words: Connor McDavid."

Another fan provided context to Hyman's success by pointing out his change in playing circumstances:

"He plays with Conor McDavid now. He didn't before."

The admiration for Hyman's work ethic and dedication on the ice was evident in another fan's comment:

"Hyman is the hardest working guy on both teams when he's on the ice. He hustles, and he drives the net. He always gets to the right spot and digs in on every play."

The unique chemistry and production that Hyman has developed with McDavid did not go unnoticed by fans familiar with the challenges of playing alongside such a talent.

"A lot of people play with McDavid and don’t have nearly the same chemistry nor production."

As the Oilers continue their winning streak and Hyman's goal-scoring pace remains impressive, fans eagerly anticipate how the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman will continue to shape the team's success.

Edmonton Oilers' Captain Connor McDavid Gears up for Seventh NHL All-Star appearance

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is set for his seventh NHL All-Star appearance, ranking second in franchise history. McDavid expressed a waning interest in the skills competition, emphasizing the need for entertainment and fan engagement. He leads the Oilers with 53 points in 35 games, on pace for his seventh 100-point season.

McDavid's career-high 153 points last season earned him multiple accolades. Unfortunately for fans, rookie sensation Connor Bedard won't participate due to a fractured jaw. Oilers' coach Kris Knoblauch, familiar with McDavid from their junior days, acknowledges the superstar's self-driven nature. The All-Star game is slated for Feb. 1-3 in Toronto.