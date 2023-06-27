How to watch 2023 NHL Draft for free? TV, streaming options, timings & more

The highly anticipated NHL Draft for the 2022-23 season is just around the corner, and hockey fans are eagerly waiting to see which promising young players will be selected by their favorite teams. This year's draft is particularly exciting, with notable prospects like Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Will Smith, and Matvei Michkov generating significant buzz within the league. If you're wondering how to catch all the action, here's everything you need to know about watching the NHL Draft.

The NHL Draft is scheduled to take place on June 28th and 29th. The first round will be held on June 28th at 7 p.m. ET, while rounds 2 to 7 will commence the following morning at 11 a.m. ET. The event will be hosted at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

For viewers in the United States, the NHL Draft can be watched on TV and livestreamed. ESPN will broadcast the first round on Wednesday, June 28th, at 7 p.m. ET. If you have a cable subscription, you can tune in to ESPN to catch all the draft day excitement. Additionally, the first round will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

The subsequent rounds, from 2 to 7, will be televised on the NHL Network. The coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 29th. If you don't have access to cable, you can explore streaming options to watch the NHL Draft. ESPN+ and Fubo are platforms that offer live-streaming services for sports events and may provide coverage of the draft. However, there are associated costs with these services. They are not completely free.

For Canadian viewers, the NHL Draft will be broadcasted on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. If you're in Canada, you can tune in to either of these channels to watch the draft. Additionally, the draft will be streamed Live on SN Now, an online streaming service provided by Sportsnet.

If you don't have cable or access to the mentioned channels, there are alternative methods to watch the NHL Draft. Livestreaming platforms like ESPN+ and Fubo offer subscription services that allow you to stream the event online, providing you with an option to watch without cable.

2023 NHL Draft: Chicago Blackhawks set to pick Connor Bedard as first overall

Chicago Blackhawks find themselves in an exciting position after winning the draft lottery and securing the highly anticipated first-overall pick. The consensus among hockey enthusiasts is that Connor Bedard, a player widely regarded as the future star of the sport, will be the obvious choice for this coveted top spot.

Despite initially having only the third-best odds at winning the lottery, with an 11.5% chance, the Blackhawks have defied expectations and now have the chance to select Bedard. The young talent has the potential to transform the franchise, which has been accustomed to lottery appearances, into a serious contender for championships.

While the identity of the first overall pick is not surprising, there is still a sense of suspense and intrigue surrounding the subsequent picks. Fans and analysts eagerly await the unveiling of where these highly sought-after prospects, who trail behind Bedard in terms of consensus rankings, will ultimately land. The draft promises to be an exciting event as teams make their selections and shape the future of their organizations.

Poll : 0 votes