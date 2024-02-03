How to watch 2024 NHL All-Star game: TV channel, schedule, and live stream explored

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is set to take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Game Day Schedule:
- 12:00 p.m.: Doors open at Scotiabank Arena.
- 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: The 2024 NHL All-Star Game.
Where to Watch: TV channel and Live Streaming
- The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will air on ABC.
- Moreover, the game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and Sling TV.
Teams and Captains:
This year's All-Star Game will feature four teams, each led by a celebrity and a player.
- Team Matthews, captained by Toronto’s Austin Matthews and singer Justin Bieber.
- Team McDavid, captained by Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and actor Will Arnett.
- Team MacKinnon, led by Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado and singer Tate McRae.
- Team Hughes, captained by Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and singer Michael Buble.
The 2024 All-Star Game combines two pre-existing styles. It follows a four-team, three-on-three format for the eighth season in a row. Distinct from the classic two-team model.
Additional Events:
Hockey for All Rink from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square.
All-Star Youth Hockey Jamboree Celebration: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael's College School Arena.
2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.
NHL All-Star Weekend Teams and roster
The NHL All-Star Weekend started on Thursday with the fantasy draft. These are the players drafted by each team.
TEAM HUGHES
- Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks)
- Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) (Injured)
- Elias Pettersson (Canucks)
- Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)
- Thatcher Demko (Canucks)
- Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets)
- Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators)
- Jesper Bratt (Devils)
- Cam Talbot (Los Angeles Kings)
- Brock Boeser (Canucks)
- J.T. Miller (Canucks)
- Frank Vatrano (Anaheim Ducks)
TEAM MATTHEWS
- Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)
- Morgan Rielly (Maple Leafs)
- William Nylander (Maple Leafs)
- Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs)
- Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)
- Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes)
- Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders)
- Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators)
- Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings)
- Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers)
TEAM MACKINNON
- Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)
- Cale Makar (Avalanche)
- Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)
- Alexander Georgiev (Avalanche)
- Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild)
- Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes)
- Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)
- Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)
- Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers)
- Elias Lindholm (Canucks)
- Oliver Bjorkstrand (Seattle Kraken)
TEAM MCDAVID
- Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)
- Leon Draisaitl (Oilers)
- Connor Hellebuyck (Jets)
- David Pastrnak (Bruins)
- Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres)
- Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues)
- Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)
- Sergei Bobrovsky (Panthers)
- Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets)
- Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens)
- Tomas Hertl (San Jose Sharks)