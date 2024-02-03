How to watch 2024 NHL All-Star game: TV channel, schedule, and live stream explored

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 03, 2024 16:54 GMT
2024 NHL All-Star Skills
The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is set to take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Game Day Schedule:

  • 12:00 p.m.: Doors open at Scotiabank Arena.
  • 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: The 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Where to Watch: TV channel and Live Streaming

  • The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will air on ABC.
  • Moreover, the game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and Sling TV.

Teams and Captains:

This year's All-Star Game will feature four teams, each led by a celebrity and a player.

  • Team Matthews, captained by Toronto’s Austin Matthews and singer Justin Bieber.
  • Team McDavid, captained by Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and actor Will Arnett.
  • Team MacKinnon, led by Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado and singer Tate McRae.
  • Team Hughes, captained by Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and singer Michael Buble.

The 2024 All-Star Game combines two pre-existing styles. It follows a four-team, three-on-three format for the eighth season in a row. Distinct from the classic two-team model.

Additional Events:

Hockey for All Rink from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square.

All-Star Youth Hockey Jamboree Celebration: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael's College School Arena.

2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.

NHL All-Star Weekend Teams and roster

The NHL All-Star Weekend started on Thursday with the fantasy draft. These are the players drafted by each team.

TEAM HUGHES

  • Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks)
  • Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) (Injured)
  • Elias Pettersson (Canucks)
  • Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)
  • Thatcher Demko (Canucks)
  • Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets)
  • Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators)
  • Jesper Bratt (Devils)
  • Cam Talbot (Los Angeles Kings)
  • Brock Boeser (Canucks)
  • J.T. Miller (Canucks)
  • Frank Vatrano (Anaheim Ducks)

TEAM MATTHEWS

  • Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)
  • Morgan Rielly (Maple Leafs)
  • William Nylander (Maple Leafs)
  • Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs)
  • Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)
  • Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes)
  • Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders)
  • Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators)
  • Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings)
  • Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers)

TEAM MACKINNON

  • Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)
  • Cale Makar (Avalanche)
  • Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)
  • Alexander Georgiev (Avalanche)
  • Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild)
  • Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes)
  • Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)
  • Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)
  • Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers)
  • Elias Lindholm (Canucks)
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand (Seattle Kraken)

TEAM MCDAVID

  • Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)
  • Leon Draisaitl (Oilers)
  • Connor Hellebuyck (Jets)
  • David Pastrnak (Bruins)
  • Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres)
  • Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues)
  • Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)
  • Sergei Bobrovsky (Panthers)
  • Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets)
  • Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens)
  • Tomas Hertl (San Jose Sharks)

