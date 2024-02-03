How to watch 2024 NHL All-Star game: TV channel, schedule, and live stream explored

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is set to take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Game Day Schedule:

12:00 p.m.: Doors open at Scotiabank Arena.

12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: The 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Where to Watch: TV channel and Live Streaming

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will air on ABC.

Moreover, the game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and Sling TV.

Teams and Captains:

This year's All-Star Game will feature four teams, each led by a celebrity and a player.

Team Matthews, captained by Toronto’s Austin Matthews and singer Justin Bieber.

Team McDavid, captained by Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and actor Will Arnett.

Team MacKinnon, led by Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado and singer Tate McRae.

Team Hughes, captained by Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and singer Michael Buble.

The 2024 All-Star Game combines two pre-existing styles. It follows a four-team, three-on-three format for the eighth season in a row. Distinct from the classic two-team model.

Additional Events:

Hockey for All Rink from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square.

All-Star Youth Hockey Jamboree Celebration: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael's College School Arena.

2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.

NHL All-Star Weekend Teams and roster

The NHL All-Star Weekend started on Thursday with the fantasy draft. These are the players drafted by each team.

TEAM HUGHES

Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks)

Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) (Injured)

Elias Pettersson (Canucks)

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Thatcher Demko (Canucks)

Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets)

Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators)

Jesper Bratt (Devils)

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles Kings)

Brock Boeser (Canucks)

J.T. Miller (Canucks)

Frank Vatrano (Anaheim Ducks)

TEAM MATTHEWS

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Morgan Rielly (Maple Leafs)

William Nylander (Maple Leafs)

Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs)

Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)

Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes)

Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders)

Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators)

Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings)

Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers)

TEAM MACKINNON

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Cale Makar (Avalanche)

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Alexander Georgiev (Avalanche)

Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild)

Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes)

Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers)

Elias Lindholm (Canucks)

Oliver Bjorkstrand (Seattle Kraken)

TEAM MCDAVID

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers)

Connor Hellebuyck (Jets)

David Pastrnak (Bruins)

Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres)

Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues)

Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

Sergei Bobrovsky (Panthers)

Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens)

Tomas Hertl (San Jose Sharks)