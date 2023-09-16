How to watch Blackhawks vs Blues prospects game ft. Connor Bedard (9/16/23)

Hockey fans, get ready to witness the future stars of the NHL as the Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues in the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, MN.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. CT.

This clash of young talent promises to be a thrilling display of skill, speed and determination. As these prospects vie for a spot on their respective NHL rosters, you can expect intense competition and a showcase of their abilities.

Where to Watch

The good news for fans is that they won't need to navigate complex cable packages or subscriptions to catch this thrilling prospects game.

The contest will be broadcast live on the official Chicago Blackhawks YouTube channel, making it easily accessible to fans worldwide.

Connor Bedard's debut

One of the most highly anticipated moments of the prospects game is the debut of Connor Bedard, the NHL's No. 1 draft pick in 2023.

Bedard, a rising star in the hockey world, will be donning the Chicago jersey for the very first time in this matchup against the St. Louis rookies. His presence on the ice is sure to attract attention and excitement from fans eager to see him in action.

Projected Lineup: Blackhawks vs. Blues

While specific lineups are subject to change, here's a glimpse of what you can expect from the Hawks in this prospects game:

FORWARD

98 Connor Bedard*

28 Colton Dach

75 Jiri Felcman*

74 Ryan Gagnier

78 Gavin Hayes

76 Nick Lardis*

91 Paul Ludwinski

53 Marcel Marcel*

68 Martin Misiak*

64 Alex Pharand*

36 Ryder Rolston

49 Lucas Romeo

26 Antti Saarela

67 Samuel Savoie

DEFENSEMEN

42 Nolan Allan

54 Lucas Brenton

46 Louis Crevier

38 Ethan Del Mastro

44 Wyatt Kaiser

55 Kevin Korchinski

57 Andrew Perrott

GOALIES

29 Drew Commesso

80 Mitchell Weeks

Blues lineup in this prospects game tonight:

FORWARD

Nikita Alexandrov

Zach Dean

Zack Bolduc

Andre Heim

Tanner Dickinson

Mathias Laferriere

Mitch Hoelscher

Mikhail Abramov

Keean Washkurak

Alexis Bonefon

Attilio Biasca

Samuel Bitten

DEFENSEMEN

Leo Lööf

Matt Kessel

Marc-Andre Gaudet

Michael Buchinger

Quinton Burns

Jeremie Biakabutuka

Matt Mayich

GOALIES

Vadim Zherenko

Colten Ellis

Fans can watch the game live on the Chicago Blackhawks' official YouTube channel or visit https://www.nhl.com/blackhawks/ for the live stream.