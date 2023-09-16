How to watch Blackhawks vs Blues prospects game ft. Connor Bedard (9/16/23)

Hockey fans, get ready to witness the future stars of the NHL as the Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues in the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, MN.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. CT.
This clash of young talent promises to be a thrilling display of skill, speed and determination. As these prospects vie for a spot on their respective NHL rosters, you can expect intense competition and a showcase of their abilities.
Where to Watch
The good news for fans is that they won't need to navigate complex cable packages or subscriptions to catch this thrilling prospects game.
The contest will be broadcast live on the official Chicago Blackhawks YouTube channel, making it easily accessible to fans worldwide.
Connor Bedard's debut
One of the most highly anticipated moments of the prospects game is the debut of Connor Bedard, the NHL's No. 1 draft pick in 2023.
Bedard, a rising star in the hockey world, will be donning the Chicago jersey for the very first time in this matchup against the St. Louis rookies. His presence on the ice is sure to attract attention and excitement from fans eager to see him in action.
Projected Lineup: Blackhawks vs. Blues
While specific lineups are subject to change, here's a glimpse of what you can expect from the Hawks in this prospects game:
FORWARD
- 98 Connor Bedard*
- 28 Colton Dach
- 75 Jiri Felcman*
- 74 Ryan Gagnier
- 78 Gavin Hayes
- 76 Nick Lardis*
- 91 Paul Ludwinski
- 53 Marcel Marcel*
- 68 Martin Misiak*
- 64 Alex Pharand*
- 36 Ryder Rolston
- 49 Lucas Romeo
- 26 Antti Saarela
- 67 Samuel Savoie
DEFENSEMEN
- 42 Nolan Allan
- 54 Lucas Brenton
- 46 Louis Crevier
- 38 Ethan Del Mastro
- 44 Wyatt Kaiser
- 55 Kevin Korchinski
- 57 Andrew Perrott
GOALIES
- 29 Drew Commesso
- 80 Mitchell Weeks
Blues lineup in this prospects game tonight:
FORWARD
- Nikita Alexandrov
- Zach Dean
- Zack Bolduc
- Andre Heim
- Tanner Dickinson
- Mathias Laferriere
- Mitch Hoelscher
- Mikhail Abramov
- Keean Washkurak
- Alexis Bonefon
- Attilio Biasca
- Samuel Bitten
DEFENSEMEN
- Leo Lööf
- Matt Kessel
- Marc-Andre Gaudet
- Michael Buchinger
- Quinton Burns
- Jeremie Biakabutuka
- Matt Mayich
GOALIES
- Vadim Zherenko
- Colten Ellis
Fans can watch the game live on the Chicago Blackhawks' official YouTube channel or visit https://www.nhl.com/blackhawks/ for the live stream.