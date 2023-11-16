How to watch NHL Global series: TV channel, streaming options and more explored

Stockholm takes the spotlight as the host city for the 2023 NHL Global Series, an annual event aimed at bringing NHL games to an international audience.

This year, the teams participating in the Global Series include the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Detroit Red Wings, the Minnesota Wild, and the Ottawa Senators.

Notably, the Maple Leafs feature significant Swedish influences, with William Nylander, John Klingberg, Timothy Liljegren, Calle Jarnkrok, and William Lagesson.

Similarly, Minnesota has Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin, Filip Gustavsson, and Marcus Johansson, while Ottawa has Anton Forsberg and Erik Brannstrom. At the NHL Level, Detroit's lone Swede is Lucas Raymond.

Where is the 2023 NHL Global Series?

Venue: Avicii Arena

Avicii Arena City: Stockholm, Sweden

All four games are hosted at the Avicii Arena.

How to watch the 2023 NHL Global Series without cable?

Fans can watch the 2023 NHL Global Series without cable through several streaming services. Here are some options:

ESPN+ and Hulu: ESPN+ will be the official home to live out-of-market games and Hulu will also stream select games. DIRECTV STREAM: This service carries all national NHL channels and offers a wide range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) in its choice plan and above. FuboTV: This service also carries a wide range of channels that broadcast NHL games. SlingTV: Another option to watch NHL games without cable. Vidgo and YouTube TV: These services also offer live TV streaming, including channels that broadcast NHL games. TSN+ and Sportsnet+: The Canadian audience can stream the first three games. The final game on Sunday will be available on Sportsnet+.

Please note that availability might depend on your location and one can also use a VPN to unblock ESPN+, TSN+ and Sportsnet +.

How to watch NHL Global Series on TV?

The 2023 NHL Global Series games can be watched on various platforms. For fans in the United States, the games will be broadcast on TV6 and the NHL Network will air all four games in Sweden. The Canadian audience can watch the first three games live on TSN.

Please check your local listings for the exact time of the broadcast.

What is NHL Global Series 2023?

This series serves as a platform for the league to showcase its product to other countries worldwide.

Although the NHL has a longstanding tradition of international games dating back to the early 1990s, the Global Series is a recent addition to its lineup. This year marks the fifth edition.

While the league typically focuses on playing games in Europe, the preseason saw a unique expansion. Two exhibition games unfolded in Melbourne, Australia, marking the NHL's inaugural venture south of the equator.

In addition to Sweden and Australia, it was held in Finland, Switzerland, Germany, and the Czech Republic.