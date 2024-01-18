How will Bally Sports-Amazon deal affect NHL coverage? Listing all 11 teams part of new takeover

Diamond Sports Group, the regional sports operator for 37 teams across the MLB, NHL and NBA, concluded an innovative collaboration with Amazon. Diamond controls 18 networks under the Bally Sports label.

The announcement came early on Wednesday, outlining a potential game-changing cooperation that, if successful in court, would reshape the nature of modern sports streaming.

Diamond Sports Group, weighed down by almost $8 billion in debt and set on a liquidation course, announced a restructuring plan funded with a $450 million loan from creditors.

What's interesting here is that almost half of this financial lifeline—$115 million, to be exact—will come from tech giant Amazon. Amazon, on the other hand, is likely to receive streaming rights for all MLB, Hockey League and NBA teams under Diamond’s control.

According to the teams involved in this deal, Diamond Sports Group holds linear TV rights to 15 NBA teams, 11 NHL teams and 11 MLB teams.

The fate of NHL coverage, in particular, is poised for a significant overhaul, with the streaming giant gaining access to the streaming rights of 11 NHL teams: the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.

This deal positions Amazon Prime to fill the role originally envisioned for Diamond's Bally Sports+ app, offering local fans who have ditched their cable subscriptions a viable streaming option.

Importantly, the funding gained through this transaction permits Diamond to keep the linear TV rights in its portfolio. This means that fans who continue to rely on cable for sports viewing can continue their usual routines without interruption.

The Bally Sports-Amazon deal sets the stage for a paradigm shift in how fans enjoy Hockey League content.

2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena

The upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be held at Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Maple Leafs, on February 2 and 3 in Toronto. Both CBC and SportsNet provide coverage in English, while TVA offers a French channel for those who want such an option.

SportsNet provides streaming opportunities to those viewers interested in the digital experience. The All-Star Game will be aired by ABC in the United States, while ESPN will run its Skills Competition with online streaming on ESPN+.

For those interested in the live event, tickets to All-Star Games can be bought through ticketmaster.com at prices between $44 and $74 for February 1, $154 and $588+ for February 2, and $181 and $882+ on February 3.