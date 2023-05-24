The Champions Hockey League will be making some changes to its ruleset.

For years, many fans have been adamant about some rule changes to help fix their favorite sport. However, the top pro sports league seem rather fine-tuned and make minuscule rule changes when they do.

But, the Champions Hockey League is testing out three major rule changes for the upcoming season which we will take a look at.

#1. Scoring does not end a two-minute powerplay

All three rule changes the Champions Hockey League will have to do with special teams.

The first rule change is if a team scores on a two-minute powerplay, the powerplay continues. Currently, in the major hockey leagues, a goal on a two-minute powerplay ends the powerplay and the game goes back to five-on-five.

This is certainly an interesting rule change as it makes penalties more critical to take as a team can score a couple of goals on one two-minute powerplay. It also gives a team a full two minutes to work with, which should lead to more goals and more exciting games.

#2. A goal during a delayed penalty does negate the upcoming penalty

The next rule change is something many prominent North American journalists have wanted the NHL to adopt for years, so this will be a good test to see how it plays out.

Currently, when a team takes a penalty they need to have possession of the puck for the whistle to blow and the powerplay to begin. But, when there is a delayed penalty, teams pull their goalie to go six-on-five to try and score before their powerplay begins.

Yet, when the team scores, that negates the penalty and it remains five-on-five. However, the team was never penalized for taking a penalty, which is why many want the team to still get a powerplay which will happen in the Champions Hockey League this season.

#3. A shorthanded goal will end the powerplay

This rule is something that will likely be the most interesting for North American hockey fans.

A shorthanded goal is rare, and although the penalized team gets the goal, the Champions Hockey League is now giving the shorthanded team another benefit by ending the powerplay.

With this new rule, teams will likely have to play their powerplay a bit differently as teams may now use one or two defensemen instead of fielding just four or five forwards for the best chances to score as they need to be worried about a short-handed goal.

How these rule changes will impact the Champions Hockey League is uncertain but it is an interesting wrinkle for their season.

