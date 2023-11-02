"Huberdeau shouldn't touch the ice": Fans criticize $84,000,000 Calgary Flames winger's lack of contribution after loss to Stars

In a nail-biting matchup between the Calgary Flames and the visiting Dallas Stars, Calgary fans watched their team give it their all but ultimately fall short in a tough 4-3 loss. While the Flames battled and clawed right to the finish, one player's performance left fans simmering with frustration.

Jonathan Huberdeau, who signed an impressive eight-year, $84,000,000 contract with the Flames on August 4, 2022, and carries a hefty cap hit of $10,500,000, has been a topic of conversation amongst Flames supporters due to his lackluster contribution this season. In 10 games for the Flames, Huberdeau managed only two goals and three assists, a far cry from what was expected of a player with his price tag.

As the Flames mounted a strong comeback effort against the Stars, Huberdeau's struggles were magnified, leaving fans wondering if the hefty investment was justified. In a game where the Flames put up a season-high 46 shots, they needed every player firing on all cylinders, and Huberdeau's underwhelming performance did not go unnoticed.

A flurry of negative reactions sparked on X (formerly Twitter) as fans couldn't help but express their frustrations over the lackluster performance of Jonathan Huberdeau and comparing it with Connor Zary

While the Calgary Flames' collective effort deserved praise, the lack of production from their high-priced winger has raised eyebrows and sparked criticism. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Huberdeau to turn the tide and prove that he is worth the significant investment the Flames made in him.

Dallas Stars outshine Calgary Flames in thrilling 4-3 battle at Scotiabank Saddledome

The Dallas Stars clinched a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The Flames kicked off the action as Connor Zary, in his NHL debut, struck first, finding the back of the net at 5:28 into the first period. However, the Stars responded as Jamie Benn scored a shorthanded goal at 19:06, equalizing the score at 1-1.

The Flames surged ahead in the second period when Andrew Mangiapane fired a shot past Jake Oettinger's blocker, making it 2-1 at 1:57. But the Stars were determined to regain control, and Jason Robertson delivered at 4:35, leveling the score at 2-2.

The second period continued to be action-packed as Evgenii Dadonov netted one for the Stars at 10:07, granting them a 3-2 lead. Mason Marchment extended their advantage to 4-2 at 19:48.

The Calgary Flames mounted a fierce comeback in the third period, with MacKenzie Weegar's power-play goal at 2:20 cutting the lead to 4-3. Despite their efforts, Oettinger's remarkable saves, including a crucial one against Zary at 7:55, secured the win for the Stars.