"Huge mistake" - NHL fans react as Tom Fitzgerald signs new multi-year extension as Devils' Prez of Hockey Ops, retains GM title

General Manager Tom Fitzgerald has signed a multi-year extension with the New Jersey Devils. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger revealed that Fitzgerald would additionally be the President of Hockey Operations while retaining his title as GM.

The announcement sparked a range of reactions from NHL fans on X, with emotions running high. One fan expressed their dissent with a concise but impactful statement:

"Huge mistake."

Another fan adopted a more nuanced perspective, stating:

"Ehhh.....I don't hate it. But don't like it. He's hanging on to Lindy for far too long. Didn't like the hire to begin with. I'm hoping he's on the lookout for an available goalie. Easy to say get a goalie. But they are hard to come by. But he's made a few good moves too."

On a more optimistic note, one fan expressed satisfaction with the decision, stating:

"Been a long time coming. He's been nothing short of excellent thus far, now we get to watch his product transform into a perennial contender for many years to come. Congrats Tom! @NJDevils."

Tom Fitzgerald’s multi-year extension with the New Jersey Devils and his promotion to President of Hockey Operations evoked a variety of responses from NHL fans. These responses range from vehement disagreement to cautious positivism and even outright euphoria, which reveals the spectrum of views in the fanbase.

GM Tom Fitzgerald's contract with the New Jersey Devils

Joining the organization in 2015 as assistant general manager, Tom Fitzgerald took on the interim GM role in January 2020 following Ray Shero's departure and was officially appointed GM and executive vice president in June 2020.

Over four seasons under Fitzgerald's leadership, the Devils have achieved a 122-116-27 record, earning a playoff berth last season but succumbing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

The team's current season stands at 24-18-3, placing them two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card spot. Fitzgerald's extension reflects confidence in his management, steering the Devils through both regular-season challenges and playoff contention.