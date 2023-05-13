Hungary vs Denmark: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The 2023 IIHF World Championship continues to heat up as Hungary prepares to take on Denmark in a thrilling match-up.

As both teams battle to move up the standings, fans can expect an intense and exhilarating game. Whether you're a die-hard fan of one of these teams or simply a lover of the sport, this game promises to be a highlight of the tournament.

Hungary vs Denmark: Match Details

The Nokia Arena will feature an exciting showdown between the two teams on May 13, with puck drop scheduled for 3:20 pm (CEST).

Hungary vs Denmark: Streaming Options

For fans in Denmark, the game will be broadcast on TV2 Denmark and will also be available to stream on TV2 Denmark's website. Meanwhile, fans in Hungary can catch the action on AMC Sport 1 Hungary, with a live stream available on NSO.

For those unable to watch the game on TV or through the official live streams, fans in Hungary can tune in to the radio broadcast on NSO, while fans in Denmark can also watch on TV2 Denmark.

North American viewers can catch all the action of the 2023 IIHF World Championship on TSN or NHL Network. In the United States, NHL Network will broadcast Team USA games and select pool play games, as well as both semifinal games and medal games. Fubo offers a free trial for cord-cutters to stream NHL Network.

TSN can be streamed through the TSN App and TSN+. Hockey fans everywhere can look forward to exciting games and intense competition at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

Hungary vs Denmark: A clash of contrasting fortunes at IIHF World Championship 2023

Hockey fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming match-up between Hungary and Denmark at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

Hungary comes into the game after a long-awaited promotion to the top division following a successful campaign in the second tier. However, their preparation for the tournament has not been ideal, having only claimed only one win in 11 friendlies. They faced strong opposition, including Canada, Ukraine, Poland, Britain and Slovenia, and conceded 40 goals. Despite their struggles, they will look to give their all and compete against a talented Danish team.

Denmark, maenwhile, is a capable team that has made significant strides in recent years. The team made a lot of noise at the 2022 Olympics and narrowly missed out on advancing from the group stage at the last World Cup.

Although they have been dealt a blow with the absence of an experienced goalkeeper, they still have a balanced and skilled squad. They also have key players, including Nikolaj Ehlers, who can make a significant impact on the game.

