Seth Jarvis urges NHL to bring about rule change to hold referees more accountable

Carolina Hurricanes star forward Seth Jarvis is hoping the NHL will hold refs more accountable.

Refs have often been a talking point for NHL fans for missed or bad calls. The players also get frustrated with the refs at times for calling certain penalties.

With that, Jarvis spoke to ESPN's Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski about a rule change he'd like to see in the NHL.

Right away, Jarvis had an answer and it isn't much of a rule but rather would like to interview the refs after the game to talk to them about some calls they made.

"I don't know if it's a rule, but [being able to] interview the refs after games. If you could implement that, I'd like to see it. That would be fun."

Perhaps if the NHL would implement this rule, players and refs would have a better relationship.

A big problem players have is consistency from game to game. Different refs are known to be more lenient on the rules, while others call more penalties.

That is something longtime NHLer Nate Thompson spoke about back in 2021 about an issue he has with the refs.

"I think if you look at every sport, we're probably the only sport really where games are managed. It's a tough job, those guys are in a tough spot. That's the biggest thing every player wants. We want consistency. If you're calling penalties consistently or if you're letting guys play I think that's what guys want. I don't think they want it to change from game to game, you want consistency night in night out."

Whether or not the NHL would have any interest in doing the rule Seth Jarvis wants is uncertain at this time.

Seth Jarvis' career stats

Seth Jarvis was drafted 13th overall in 2020 by the Carolina Hurricanes. He ended up making his NHL debut during the 2021-22 NHL season and has been a top player for Carolina since then.

In his rookie season, Jarvis played in 68 games and recorded 40 points. He followed that up with 39 points in 82 games in his sophomore season. In the playoffs, this past year, Jarvis took another step as he recorded 10 points in 15 games.

Jarvis is expected to be on the Hurricanes' top line with Sebastian Aho and Michael Bunting.

