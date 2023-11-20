"I blame the carbon tax": McDavid and Draisaitl's dip in 2023-24 production leads to hilarious reactions from NHL fans

The 2023-24 NHL season has witnessed a notable dip in production from two of the league's most dynamic players, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, both hailing from the Edmonton Oilers.

As news of their decline in performance spread across the hockey community, fans took to social media platforms, particularly Reddit, to share their thoughts on the matter.

The subreddit r/hockey, known for its lively discussions and passionate fanbase, became a hub for reactions to McDavid and Draisaitl's unexpected slump under a post with the caption:

Draisaitl, McDavid open up on production dip: "It's a bad time."

This post has garnered significant attention, sparking a wave of humorous and insightful comments from the community.

One fan humorously remarked,

"The second I saw Draisaitl doing a commercial with Proger, I knew he put a curse on the oil."

Another fan expressed a more measured perspective, stating:

"I mean, they were both overdue for an off season. It's weirder that it hasn't happened yet."

Taking a more unconventional approach, a fan humorously pointed fingers at external factors, stating:

"I blame the carbon tax. Really affecting oil production."

Draisaitl and McDavid open up about their decrease in production

Edmonton Oilers' star players Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are facing an unusual challenge in the early stages of the 2023-24 season. They currently find themselves outside of playoff contention while experiencing concurrent scoring slumps.

Draisaitl, leading the struggling 5-10-1 Oilers with 21 points, has only managed six goals compared to his impressive 50-plus in the past two seasons. Meanwhile, McDavid, who set the league on fire with a career-best 153 points last year, is currently fifth on the team with 13 points in 14 games.

"We were saying that the other day," Draisaitl remarked, according to Sportsnet's Mark Spector. "This has never happened, that both of us have felt this way. It's a bad time."

In the past four seasons, Draisaitl and Connor have consistently finished first and second in scoring, propelling the Oilers to significant accomplishments, including a Western Conference Final appearance in 2022 and a remarkable 109-point season in 2023.

Despite their historical success, the Oilers are currently struggling, ranking 28th in goals this season, and their typically dominant power play is operating at a subpar 22.8%.

"Certainly not to our standard," Draisaitl acknowledged. "Things are seemingly a little harder right now than they normally are, and that spirals a little bit. You know, we're human beings, and we care a lot. I'm working on finding my game as soon as possible."

Despite the challenging start, McDavid remains optimistic that he and Draisaitl will return to their accustomed form.

"Listen, we've done it for a long, long stretch of time. And we'll get back there again," McDavid affirmed. "We don't stop believing, even though everyone else might. We believe, not only in ourselves but in each other, in our group.