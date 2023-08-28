"I can badmouth Sharks on NHL Network": Edmonton Oilers defenceman banters about future after hinting at retirement

With over a decade in the NHL, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jason Demers is set to hang up his skates. It will mark the end of a remarkable career that has spanned 13 years.

The 35-year-old Edmonton Oilers player has decided to take a step back from the game. He has played only a solitary NHL game in the past two seasons.

As he contemplates his next chapter, Demers hinted at his future plans during an appearance on the San Jose Hockey Now podcast. There he shed light on his decision to embark on a new journey beyond the rink.

Demers candidly shared,

"I'm pretty much... either right on the edge of retirement or retired. I'm going to do some TV work with NHL Network... and I've also been talking a lot with NBC about (doing) San Jose (TV work) ... Yeah, so I'm pretty much all retired."

The NHL Network and NBC have come calling, providing Demers with a platform to transition from the ice to the analyst's desk. He hinted at the possibility of offering his insights and analysis on the NHL Network.

He humorously said,

"I can badmouth the Sharks on NHL Network and then build them up when I'm on NBC."

The veteran defenseman's journey to this point has been nothing short of dynamic. Demers' recent path included 23 games played for Bakersfield Condors before a one-game stint with the Edmonton Oilers in April. He had signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Edmonton Oilers.

Demers took his talents to Russia, playing a season with the Kazan Ak-Bars in the KHL. His last regular-season work in North America was with the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020-21 season, where he played 41 games.

Demers spent 5 and a half years with the San Jose Sharks, where his journey in the league began as a seventh-round draft pick in the 2008 Entry Draft.

After stints in Dallas and Florida, Demers found a home with the Coyotes for four seasons. As Demers contemplated life beyond the ice, he humorously alluded to the challenge of walking away from a game he loves. Demers said,

"I always like to leave a Tom Brady thing going on. So if I decide in a week if I have the need to play... I always say most athletes are 95% out, but there's that little 5% sliver you keep open."