Sidney Crosby happens to be a frontrunner for the Heart Trophy this season. Considering his 41 points in 37 games, which includes 22 goals and 19 assists at the age of 36, one thing is for sure: he is one of the best hockey players in the world.

Well, the race for the Hart Trophy is heating up, and NHL fans find themselves embroiled in a lively debate sparked by a tweet from the NHL Network. The tweet, quoting @MikeKellyNHL, asserted,

"When voters for the Hart Trophy fill their ballots out, you get five names. I can't think of five people more deserving right now than Sidney Crosby."

This statement immediately ignited a flurry of responses from fans, each offering their perspective on whether Sidney Crosby should indeed be considered a top-five contender for the prestigious Hart Trophy in 2024.

One fan expressed skepticism, countering the claim with,

"I can think of at least 8 people.."

Another fan brought up the case of Nathan MacKinnon. The tweet read,

"So MacKinnon who had the most points in December, just had back-to-back game-winning goals, tied for most points is not more deserving? Okay."

However, a contrasting opinion emerged from a fan who argued in favor of Crosby, asserting,

"Pens are a lottery team without him."

As the season progresses, fans will eagerly await the final ballot submissions to see which players emerge as the most deserving contenders for the Hart Trophy.

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand on Sidney Crosby

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is advocating for Sidney Crosby to receive more recognition for his outstanding performance in the 2023–2024 NHL season. Following a game where Crosby scored the game-winning goal and provided two assists in a victory over the Bruins, Marchand said,

“He’s still one of the best in the world. He’s not really getting the credit he deserves right now. A lot of the attention is on the younger guys, but if you look at the details of the game and the full 200 feet, he’s by far the best player in the league. He and (Nathan) MacKinnon, two good Nova Scotia boys.”

Marchand attributes the lack of acknowledgment to the NHL's evolving culture, which tends to focus on flashy plays for social media platforms. Marchand said,

“He’s not as flashy as some of the higher-end guys. ... He plays a winning way. The young guys are getting the attention."

Marchand suggests that Crosby's exceptional skills, coupled with the current playing environment, allow him to maintain a high level of performance for an extended period.