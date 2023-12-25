"I’d like to say more, even if I get fined": Erik Johnson justifies outburst at officials over instigator call eventually resulting in his ejection

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson expressed his frustration with officials after receiving an instigator penalty that led to his ejection against the New York Rangers on Sunday. Johnson vehemently contested the call, which came after his on-ice altercation with Rangers center Will Cuylle.

In a postgame interview with The Buffalo News, Johnson criticized the officiating, calling it "absolutely effing ridiculous." He shared his confusion over the penalties, particularly the two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and revealed the referee's explanation to coach Don Granato.

According to Johnson, the ref claimed the penalty was a response to the Sabres' complaints during the first period, leaving both player and coach perplexed.

Erik Johnson's frustration was evident in his words as he denounced the decision. Speaking to The Buffalo News, he said:

"So, tell me how that is somewhat justified? I go over to him, he obliges. That’s hockey. That’s not an instigator. That was (nonsense)."

The altercation resulted in Johnson receiving a five-minute fighting major, a two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, a 10-minute misconduct, and a game misconduct. His teammate Jeff Skinner also received a 10-minute misconduct penalty. Johnson questioned the fairness of the penalties, especially given Cuylle's lesser punishment for the initial hit on Sabres player Ryan Johnson.

Despite Granato choosing his words carefully, Erik Johnson was unreserved in his critique as he said:

"I don’t know if there’s a gray area with the instigator or what have you, but that’s not an instigator. That’s two willing combatants that both accept a fight after what I thought was a hit on my partner, a young player in a vulnerable spot, and he needed to answer the bell for that. I thought it was ridiculous. I’d like to say more, even if I get fined. I really don’t care. I thought it was (nonsense)."

Bruising Battle Turns Sour: Erik Johnson Upset After Penalty-Heavy Brawl in Rangers vs. Sabres Matchup

In the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres' clash, defenseman Erik Johnson found himself at the center of a pivotal moment. With the Rangers holding a narrow 3-2 lead, a dramatic fight unfolded between Johnson and the Rangers' Will Cuylle, injecting raw emotion into the tightly contested game.

Initially dominating the exchange with powerful punches, Johnson faced a sudden turnaround when his helmet was dislodged, allowing Cuylle to rally and bring him to the ground. The crowd erupted in cheers for Cuylle's unexpected comeback.

The joy for the Rangers was short-lived. Johnson, despite his efforts in the intense skirmish, incurred penalties, including one for instigating. This decision left Johnson visibly upset, passionately pleading his case with the officials.