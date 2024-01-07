"I don’t agree with the call": Penguins HC on Jake Guentzel's goal overturned due to goalie interference

The Pittsburgh Penguins faced a challenging night, marked by not only a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres but also a controversial call on Jake Guentzel's goal that left coach Mike Sullivan visibly disgruntled. The pivotal moment came in the first period, when Guentzel's apparent goal was disallowed due to goalie interference, altering the course of the game.

Jake Guentzel's disallowed goal, a close-quarters deflection overturned for goalie interference, became a focal point in the Penguins' defeat. Sullivan expressed his disgust at the decision, challenging the criteria used for goalie interference.

According to The Athletic's Rob Rossi, he said:

“Based on that decision, our coaching staff needs to take a long look at the criteria of our understanding of what it is. Jake’s in the white paint, first and foremost. I get it ... there’s some contact with the goaltender in the blue. But to me, the puck’s going in the net anyway."

He added:

“We could talk about this forever. I don’t agree with the call. Our coaching staff is going to have a long discussion on what criteria and trying to define it better because that wasn’t my perspective.”

Jake Guentzel, leading the Penguins with 43 points and ranking second with 18 goals, played a crucial role in the team's offensive dynamics. The uncertainty surrounding his future with the team adds further complexity to the Penguins' current challenges.

Guentzel's agent, Ben Hankinson, made comments during an interview on SiriusXM NHL Radio Network. Hankinson hinted at the possibility of Guentzel, set to become an unrestricted free agent, not remaining with the Penguins for much longer.

The Penguins, currently facing challenges with an aging roster and a struggle to secure a playoff spot, must weigh the potential impact of parting ways with Jake Guentzel. The decision also intertwines with negotiations for captain Sidney Crosby's extension, making it a critical juncture for the team's future.

Jake Guentzel and the Pens lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen redeemed himself with a stellar performance, stopping 40 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Luukkonen, who struggled in December, displayed newfound confidence, earning praise from teammates.

The Sabres successfully challenged two early Penguins goals, and despite Pittsburgh tying the game in the third, Zemgus Girgensons secured the win with a late goal. Alex Tuch's breakaway goal and Rasmus Dahlin's empty-netter contributed to Buffalo's second win in nine visits to PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins, despite a strong effort, fell short, acknowledging they accomplished many objectives but fell short on the scoreboard.