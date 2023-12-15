"I ended up losing us that game": Stuart Skinner holds himself accountable after 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning

Stuart Skinner held his lackluster goaltending responsible for costing the Edmonton Oilers a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. The Bolts beat the Oilers with a thumping 7-4 away victory.

Prior to that, the Oilers were riding on an impressive eight-game winning streak and were shy of two wins, setting a new franchise record for most game-winning streaks at 10. However, that never happened as Stuart Skinner looked bad between the pipes throughout the game.

The 25-year-old goalie conceded five goals on 22 shots in the contest. In the first period, he conceded two goals that put the Bolts in a commanding 2-0 lead before heading into the second. The second period saw a remarkable comeback from the Oilers as they rallied from a two-goal deficit to 3-2 in the second period.

The goaltending has been one of the biggest issues for the Oilers this season. And in the third period, it once again became evident why the club needs a reliable goalie. Stuart Skinner conceded three more goals for a total of five in the game.

He was pulled by the Oilers and as a result, the Bolts scored two goals on an empty net to put the Oilers' winning streak to rest at eight. Skinner addressed the media after the game, faulting his performance for the loss to the Lightning.

Here's what he said (via.NHL.com):

"The guys played a heck of a game,” Skinner said. “I don't think anybody in this room should be upset except for me, to be honest. “I ended up losing us the game. That’s something that I’ll take that on, and I’ll be better for it."

Meanwhile, veteran Steven Stamkos delivered a stellar performance for the Lightning as he posted his first four-goal game in his career. He also completed his 12th career hat trick in the process.

What's next for Stuart Skinner and the Edmonton Oilers?

With the loss to the Bolts on Thursday, Skinner's seven-game streak also came to an end. Before this game, Skinner conceded only one goal in his previous three of four starts for the Oilers.

The 25-year-old goalie is now 11-8-1 with a 3.04 goals-against-average and a .885 SV% in 21 games this season. The Oilers also have Calvin Pickard as another option for them between the pipes. He has only played three games so far, going 2.24 goals against average with a .917 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers remain fourth in the Pacific Division with 27 points after 27 games (13-13-1) and are 23rd in the overall league standings. The Oilers face the Florida Panthers on Saturday.