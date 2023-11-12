"I get the first pick in fantasy and this happens": Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl going pointless in Oilers' win leaves NHL fans in shambles

Surprisingly, the Edmonton Oilers secured a victory against the Seattle Kraken, snapping a four-game losing streak. However, NHL fans noted this was only the eighth win since 2015, where Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held pointless.

The news reached the hockey Reddit community, where fans reacted to this unusual occurrence. One fan lamented,

"The one year I get the first pick in fantasy, and this happens."

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Another fan expressed disbelief, stating,

"Can't believe McDavid has been around for eight years already."

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Speculation about the Oilers' star players surfaced among the fanbase. One fan shared concerns about McDavid and Draisaitl's performance:

"McDavid and Draisaitl seem off with their games. I don't know if they're playing hurt or if the team around them is bad."

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

Comment byu/Sarcastic__ from discussion inhockey Expand Post

As the NHL season progresses, fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Edmonton and its dynamic duo, wondering if this rare occurrence is a one-time blip or a sign of underlying issues within the team.

The unpredictability of hockey keeps fans on the edge of their seats, eager to see how Edmonton will navigate the challenges and whether McDavid and Draisaitl will reclaim their usual spot among the league's top point-scorers.

Edmonton Oilers end their four-game losing streak

In a decisive victory, the Edmonton Oilers ended their four-game losing streak with a resounding 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. Zach Hyman played a starring role, scoring a remarkable natural hat trick in the first period alone. Hyman's offensive outburst included his seventh goal of the season, solidifying a 4-0 lead for Edmonton by the end of the opening period.

This feat marked the 10th time in Oilers franchise history that a player achieved a hat trick in the first period, with Hyman joining the legendary Wayne Gretzky in this elite category.

Hyman's performance earned praise from Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft, highlighting his determination to secure a lead for the hockey team. Dylan Holloway added another goal in the first period, contributing to the Oilers' commanding lead.

Jaden Schwartz scored a power-play goal for the Kraken, preventing a shutout. However, Seattle's starting goaltender, Philipp Grubauer, was pulled after allowing four goals in the first period.

Edmonton's victory showcased its determination, providing a much-needed win to rejuvenate the team. Hyman's exceptional hat trick and the combined team effort marked a turning point, emphasizing the importance of securing a comfortable lead in challenging times.