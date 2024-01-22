"I hate their greasy fans": Sean Avery lambasts New York Islanders fanbase but hails Patrick Roy hiring

The New York Islanders have appointed Patrick Roy as their new head coach, succeeding Lane Lambert. Roy, a Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender, brings a wealth of experience, having previously coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons (2013-16). In his tenure with the Avalanche, the team had a record of 130-92-24 in regular-season games and a brief but impactful playoff run.

However, the coaching change has drawn a candid and unfiltered response from former NHL player Sean Avery. In a recent episode of the Full Send podcast, Avery shared his thoughts on Roy's appointment, delivering a no-holds-barred take on the Islanders and their fanbase.

Avery began by acknowledging the significance of Roy's hiring, recognizing him as a true "gangster" in the hockey world. He said:

"I find myself perplexed because I hate the f**king New York Islanders. I hate their greasy fans. I hate their pesky team. Problem is, Lou Lamoriello, that old school G just hired Patrick Roy to be the head coach. Such a f**king gangster.

"This guy, during a game, once told the president, GM and head coach of the team in French trade me right f**king now. So they did to Colorado. He won a Stanley cup, created a god damn dynasty."

Despite his aversion to the Islanders, Avery couldn't help but acknowledge the impact of Roy's hiring on the NHL team:

"Patrick Roy is a dog. The Pesky Islanders have now officially in my mind, and it f**king pains me, but the New York Islanders could become a real problem.

As Roy takes the reins of the Islanders, we will see how Roy's coaching transforms the team as suggested by Sean Avery.

Patrick Roy's plans for the Islanders and more

Expressing excitement about his new role as the Islanders' head coach, Patrick Roy shared his enthusiasm and hinted at potential changes:

"I'm excited about this. I won't lie. I mean, yes, I have ideas and some changes that I'd love to make. But if you permit me, I will talk to the players before mentioning them to the reporters."

Roy, before their game against the Dallas Stars, emphasized the urgency of the situation:

"It's playoff hockey for the Islanders from now on."

The Islanders secured their first victory under Roy's coaching, winning 3-2 against the Stars. Roy's impact was immediate, marking a positive start to his tenure as head coach.