"I hear Corey Perry is available for All Star Weekend" - NHL fans react to latest Connor Bedard injury update sidelining Blackhawks star for weeks

In another disappointing update for Chicago Blackhawks fans, NHL insider Frank Seravalli delivered a sobering update on star rookie forward Connor Bedard's injury status on X (via Twitter). Seravalli tweeted:

"Hearing Connor Bedard underwent surgery on Monday to repair his fractured jaw. Bedard is expected to miss approximately 6-8 weeks, meaning #Blackhawks will unfortunately need an injury replacement at #NHLAllStar."

The news of Bedard's surgery and extended absence elicited an immediate response from the hockey community, with fans expressing their opinions and frustrations on social media.

One fan humorously suggested:

"I hear Corey Perry is available for All Star Weekend."

Another fan conveyed a sense of disappointment and irony, stating:

"Generational Players and not winning the Calder. There isn't a more iconic duo."

A third fan expressed a more serious concern, criticizing the physicality of the game and suggesting a need for stricter measures to protect rising stars like Bedard. The tweet read:

"Just what the fans pay to see: a low-level D man taking a rising star out of the league for 20 games. Just brutal. NHL needs to get serious about fines and suspensions. It’s a joke right now."

The discussion around player safety and the impact of injuries on the league's young talent continues to be a hot topic among NHL fans.

Connor Bedard's injury and the Calder Trophy race

During a recent game against the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks' star rookie Connor Bedard sustained a jaw injury. As he entered the offensive zone, Bedard faced a hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. The impact led to Bedard leaving the game immediately, and subsequent assessments revealed a fractured jaw.

The Blackhawks promptly placed him on injured reserve. Bedard, previously considered a frontrunner for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, boasted an impressive record with 33 points (15 goals and 18 assists) in 39 games before the unfortunate incident.

The prognosis, provided by Frank Seravalli, estimates Bedard's absence for 6-8 weeks, potentially reshaping the Calder Trophy race for the 2023-24 season.

With Bedard sidelined, Devils' defenseman Luke Hughes emerges as a standout rookie, closely trailing in points behind Adam Fantilli and Marco Rossi. Hughes, a former first-round pick, has amassed 23 points (seven goals and 16 assists) in 38 games.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Fantilli, currently tied for second in NHL points behind Bedard, becomes a top contender for the Calder Trophy if Bedard's recovery extends. Fantilli has 24 points, comprising 11 goals and 13 assists in 41 games this season.