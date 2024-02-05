"I was a little sad": Juraj Slafkovsky opens up about Sean Monahan's trade out of Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens' 19-year-old hotshot Juraj Slafkovsky is wrestling with feelings of confusion. This comes as the team bids farewell to their experienced player Sean Monahan. A trade to the Winnipeg Jets sees Monahan leaving. His exit creates a gap on the ice and a noticeable emptiness in the Canadiens' locker room.

Reflecting on the trade that sent Sean Monahan packing, Juraj Slafkovsky shared his initial reaction, saying (via La Poche Bleue):

"I was a little sad, but I just sent him [a text] good luck there and obviously going to miss him. Little sad, sad day, but like I said, we keep going."

Expand Tweet

Slafkovsky, a former first-overall draft choice in his second NHL season, had the privilege of sharing the ice with Monahan. Last September, at the Canadiens' golf tournament, Slafkovsky praised Monahan's ability to elevate the game of those around him.

The impact of Monahan's trade goes beyond statistics for Juraj Slafkovsky. Monahan, 29, was not just a linemate; he was a mentor and a friend to the 19-year-old Slovak. Speaking about Monahan's influence, Slafkovsky emphasized:

"He's a great guy, great person, and just having him around with all his jokes and everything on a daily basis was great... we'll miss him a lot."

Expand Tweet

The Canadiens are dealing with surprising changes. Juraj Slafkovsky and the team must adjust to new circumstances both in the game and outside. Monahan's guidance, dedication, and team spirit will be greatly missed, especially by newer members like Slafkovsky, who will look to carry on teachings from the seasoned forward.

Along with Juraj Slafkovsky, other teammates reflect on Sean Monahan's departure

The departure of Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens has left a void felt deeply by his teammates. Veteran winger Josh Anderson acknowledged the inevitability of Monahan's exit, given his expiring contract. According to the Montreal Gazette, he said:

“He meant a lot to our team but, at this point in time, most of us saw it coming with his contract expiring.”

Winger Cole Caufield, 23, expressed the team's collective sentiment, emphasizing the multifaceted loss of Monahan, both as a player and as a person. Caufield, who affectionately referred to Monahan as his "uncle," highlighted the 29-year-old's calming presence and maturity. He noted:

“He’s just a guy that everybody leans on. It’s a tough loss for us, but I think there were a lot of things we learned from him. For sure, everybody will try to be their own Sean Monahan.”

Head coach Martin St. Louis, who is left to navigate the aftermath of the trade, spoke about the challenges of replacing a player like Monahan. St. Louis stressed the collective effort required, saying:

“I don’t think you necessarily replace him with just another player. It’s collectively. You lose guys through injuries and trades. You have to stay the course and keep pushing.”

With the Canadiens thin at center, the team has recalled Lucas Condotta and signed Brandon Gignac to a two-year, two-way deal. Gignac, a former third-round draft choice, brings impressive AHL stats and is poised to help the team in its current challenges.