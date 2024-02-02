"Tried to work it out": Elias Lindholm "shocked" after Canucks trade, cites business side of NHL as primereason for move

Elias Lindholm found himself sporting a Vancouver Canucks jersey today at the draft, just two days after being traded from the Calgary Flames. The newly-minted Canuck spoke about the trade for the first time, sharing his surprise at the news, which he received mid-flight.

As Lindholm addressed the media at the NHL All-Star Media Day in Toronto, he described the circumstances of learning about the trade, saying (via NHL.com):

“Midflight, I somehow got some service and was peppered by some text messages and phone calls. I was traded halfway back to Calgary and got back home late [Wednesday] night, packed a new bag and got ready to come here. It was a little stressful packing. Going on a long road trip and trying to not forget something. But I’m kind of easygoing. It’s going to work out.”

The 29-year-old center, who can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, expressed his excitement about joining the Canucks, who currently share the NHL lead with 71 points at the All-Star break.

Lindholm joins an impressive Vancouver lineup, including Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, and Thatcher Demko, making a total of six Canucks players at the All-Star Weekend.

Reflecting on the trade, Lindholm acknowledged the business side of the sport, saying:

"I had a great time in Calgary, loved my time there and [have] a lot of good memories. I tried to work it out, but this is the business side of it. Calgary wanted to obviously do something. I was prepared, but, at the same time, every time you’re traded, you’re kind of shocked anyways.”

Elias Lindholm - "I was always willing to stay in Calgary"

Elias Lindholm spent six seasons with the Calgary Flames, amassing 32 points in 49 games this season. Despite being prepared for the possibility of a trade, Lindholm admitted, “I was always willing to stay” in Calgary. However, he recognized the nature of the business and the Flames' decision to make a move.

This marks the second time in his NHL career that Elias Lindholm has been traded, with the first being his move from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Flames in 2018. This trade reunites Lindholm with Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford, who played a key role in selecting him as the No. 5 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Lindholm will certainly be a major part of the Vancouver lineup moving forward as the Canucks start the second half of the season.