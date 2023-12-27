"I love the fighting": Patriots LB Matt Judon marvels at hockey before announcing Boston Bruins lineup with a special twist

New England Patriots star linebacker Matt Judon recently took a detour from the football field to immerse himself in the world of hockey during a visit to the Boston Bruins T.D. Garden. The experience left Judon intrigued and appreciative, evident in his enthusiastic comments about a hockey jersey he received before the game between Columbus and Bruins.

In a video posted on official Twitter of Boston Bruins, he said:

"I love the fighting, but I'm wondering, like, how they practice."

Drawing parallels between hockey fights and football tackles, he humorously pointed out the disparity in punching skills among players. He drew comparisons from his own experience in football practices, where some players excel in tackling while others fall short.

Judon's visit took an unexpected turn when he was tasked with delivering a motivational speech and announcing the Boston Bruins lineup. Unfamiliar with the players' names, Judon opted for a unique approach, introducing the lineup with a special twist.

"Up front, we got J.D., Pat, and Pasta. On D, we got Grizz and Matt. And then in goal, we got a Bulldog," Judon said.

The unconventional introduction added a touch of humor to the traditional lineup announcement, showcasing Judon's ability to adapt and entertain.

In his parting words, Judon kept it light:

"I'm just here for a good time."

It encapsulated the essence of Judon's unexpected foray into the NHL and his willingness to embrace new experiences beyond the football field. Judon's refreshing perspective brought a lighthearted and memorable moment to the Boston Bruins event, bridging the gap between football and hockey entertainingly.

Boston Bruins' Heartwarming Holiday: Linus Ullmark and team celebrate Christmas amid challenges

The Boston Bruins, led by goaltender Linus Ullmark, orchestrated a heartwarming Christmas celebration that transcended the challenges they faced on the ice. In a festive gathering, featuring families and Santa Claus, players captured the joy of the season through photos and laughter. Ullmark, interacting with children, epitomized the spirit of giving during this special time.

Despite a recent four-game losing streak, the Bruins found solace in the holiday festivities. The camaraderie continued with players and their families exchanging gifts, reinforcing the bonds that extend beyond the rink.

On the ice, the Bruins grappled with a challenging streak, exemplified by a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 23. David Pastrnak's impressive goal marked a bright spot, as he achieved the franchise's 20-goal milestone for the eighth consecutive season.

With the NHL's holiday break providing a timely pause, the Bruins now look to regroup and recharge for today's game against the Buffalo Sabres.