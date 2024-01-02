"I'm busting heads on the ice": Marshawn Lynch discloses which position he would play in the NHL

Seattle Seahawks great Marshawn Lynch, known for his powerful running style on the football field, made a surprising revelation during an interview in the NHL on TNT at the Winter Classic in Seattle.

When asked what position he would play if he were to step onto the NHL ice, Lynch didn't hesitate to bring his signature intensity to the conversation.

"I'll be a fighter. That's all. I mean, you know, it's very hard, I mean, to concentrate with that stick to find that little puck. But I know where them people at, I run straight into them head first. I'm busting heads on the ice," declared Lynch with his characteristic unfiltered and direct style.

Marshawn Lynch's proclamation reflects his fearless and hard-hitting approach to sports.

While the NHL Winter Classic is a celebration of outdoor hockey, Lynch's desire to be a fighter on the ice adds a touch of his gridiron mentality to the icy arena. The statement also showcases the universal appeal of hockey, attracting attention from athletes across different sports.

The transition from the football field to the hockey rink is no small feat, but Lynch's confidence and determination are palpable. The idea of him as an enforcer, a player whose role is to protect teammates and bring physicality to the game, adds an exciting and unconventional element to the conversation.

The Winter Classic, held at T-Mobile Park, provided a unique backdrop for this unexpected revelation. As fans celebrated the Kraken's historic win against the Vegas Golden Knights, Marshawn Lynch's presence and candid remarks added an extra layer of entertainment to the festivities. It's not every day that a football legend discusses his hypothetical role in a different sport during a nationally televised interview.

Vegas Golden Knights show little fight against Seattle Kraken in NHL Winter Classic

The 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights will be etched in history books for multiple reasons, most notably for Joey Daccord's exceptional performance that led the Kraken to a 3-0 victory.

Daccord, seizing the opportunity as the Kraken's No. 1 goaltender due to Philipp Grubauer's injury, secured his fourth consecutive win. He also etched his name in the record books with the first Winter Classic shutout, making 35 saves against a potent Vegas Golden Knights attack.

Daccord's performance highlighted his remarkable form and earned him chants of "Joey, Joey, Joey" from the ecstatic, sold-out crowd of 47,313 at T-Mobile Park. The milestone not only marked a personal achievement for Daccord but also showcased the depth and resilience of the Kraken's goaltending.