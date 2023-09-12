"I'm going to strangle you with this tie" - Ryan Reaves recalls how he nearly ended up exchanging blows with an NHL HC

Ryan Reaves, known as one of the NHL's most fearsome enforcers, recently shared a rather entertaining story from his career on the Missin Curfew podcast. He shed light on an altercation he had with none other than veteran NHL head coach Ken Hitchcock.

Reaves, whose physical presence on the ice is nothing short of imposing, is respected by teammates and feared by opponents. His reputation as a formidable enforcer is well known. However, one head coach seemingly pushed the boundaries a little too far, resulting in a memorable exchange.

During the podcast conversation with former NHL players Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall, Reaves recounted a time when he had a heated interaction with Coach Hitchcock, who was then behind the bench of the St. Louis Blues. The incident began after Reaves made a mistake on the ice and found himself on the receiving end of Hitchcock's verbal tirades.

Reaves recalled:

"I turned around, and I grabbed him by the tie and said, 'If you don't shut your f***ing mouth, I'm going to strangle you with this tie.'"

As one can imagine, it could have landed Reaves in hot water. The day after the incident, Reaves received some advice from former NHL coach Mike Yeo, who strongly encouraged him to apologize to Hitchcock for his outburst.

To his credit, Reaves agreed that an apology was in order and promptly headed to Hitchcock's office to make amends. However, what happened next was both unexpected and comical.

Defenseman Ryan Reaves received amusing response

Hitchcock, in a classic veteran coach move, played it cool and acted as if he had no recollection of the incident that had transpired behind the bench.

Reaves recounted the amusing exchange with a hearty laugh:

"So I go into Hitch's office, 'Hey Hitch, my bad, I didn't mean to grab your tie and say that.' And he's like, 'What the f*** are you talking about, Reavo!'"

Ryan Reaves' story shows that even in the heat of the moment, tensions can lead to unexpected and humorous encounters.

Reaves, with his imposing presence and a knack for keeping things lively, continues to be a beloved figure in the NHL, both for his on-ice prowess and his entertaining off-ice anecdotes.

During the podcast segment, Ryan Reaves also treated listeners to a hilarious impression of Ken Hitchcock. While the incident with the tie-grabbing may be a thing of the past, Reaves' charisma and unique personality continue to shine both on and off the ice.