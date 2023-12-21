"I'm your guy" - Paul Bissonnette shoots his shot at landing role in next Aquaman movie

In a recent NHL TNT broadcast, former NHL player turned media personality Paul Bissonnette, affectionately known as Biz Nasty, made a festive splash by attempting to secure a role in the next Aquaman movie. The lively exchange unfolded during the NHL on TNT hosts' special holiday outfit segment, adding a touch of Christmas cheer to the broadcast.

Paul replied to a clip of NHL on TNT broadcast shared by B/R Open Ice,

"Big thanks to JayMo for the care package. Sometimes the execs get in the way but that can’t slow us down right @aquamanmovie. If you need a stunt double in the next one I’m your guy"

Paul Bissonnette kicked off the comical escapade in the broadcast with a video message to TNT host Liam McHugh, showcasing his playful personality. In the video, Biz claimed,

"What's up, Liam? Biz here, popping by just to let you know. Pulled some my Hollywood strings. You know JayMo, Jason Momoa, the Aquaman?"

"Yeah, we're buddies. I said, 'JayMo, any chance I can get one of those authentic Aquaman costumes for the set at TNT?' And he said, 'biz, for you, anything'. So tonight I will be rocking it just to give you the heads up, buddy. We'll talk soon, Liam. Love you, buddy."

During the broadcast, the grand reveal saw Bissonnette confidently stepping onto the set in his cheap Aquaman costume, complete with a fake beard, mustache, unorthodox black underwear worn over the suit, and a mini trident in his hand. Despite the deviation from the authentic Aquaman attire, Biz proudly declared,

"I am Aquaman, the reluctant king of Atlantis. Hello, gentlemen. I am Aquaman. Keep that to yourself. That's right. I am Aquaman. Thank you for introducing me, Liam."

The hosts, including a bemused Liam McHugh and Anson Carter, couldn't help but comment on the conspicuous differences between Biz's outfit and what Jason Momoa might wear in the movie.

Paul Bissonnette, quick on his feet, attributed the wardrobe malfunction to "supply chain issues" and holiday shipping challenges. Bantering with Anson Carter about his mini trident, Biz, the former NHL star, jokingly claimed he was coming for Carter, injecting humor into the spirited holiday banter.

The climax of the Aquaman saga occurred when Jason Momoa delivered a message to Paul Bissonnette. Momoa said,

"Biz, I trust you're enjoying the Aquaman fit. Dude, I'm sorry, but the studio executives said it's a no go with you wearing the real suit. But I still hooked you up. So just remember that the outfit doesn't make the man. The man makes the outfit."

Undeterred by the executive decision, Biz took the news in stride, expressing his ongoing camaraderie with "JayMo." In a tongue-in-cheek threat, Biz said,

"JayMo is still my buddy. Those executives. I tell you, as long as I get my Christmas bonus, I'm dead serious. I'll strike you with my trident. Yes. Well, that's pretty much all. I'm off to Atlantis and beyond."

