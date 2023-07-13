"I'm just hoping Stephen A. Smith doesn't realize hockey exists" - NHL fans left disappointed by yet another year of ESPYS snub 

The recent ESPYs, the annual sports awards show, has sparked disappointment among NHL fans due to the lack of attention given to hockey. Despite ESPN holding the broadcasting rights for the sport, hockey received minimal coverage during one of the most widely recognized sports events in the world.

This oversight has led some fans to express concerns about the growth and recognition of the game, suggesting that it may be more than just a missed opportunity, but rather a deliberate detriment to the sport.

On the official NHL subreddit, r/nhl, passionate fans took to the platform to voice their discontent over the lack of representation for hockey at the ESPYs.

Some fans conveyed their belief that ESPN harbors a dislike for hockey, with one stating:

"ESPN hates hockey. We all know this."

Another fan expressed concern over the potential ignorance of prominent ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, stating:

"I'm just hoping Stephen A. Smith doesn't realize hockey exists."

A passionate supporter, who identifies as both a hockey and a Denver Nuggets fan, expressed frustration with ESPN's overall approach.

"As a hockey fan and a Denver Nuggets fan, ESPN is the most arrogant, full-of-shit network. Though an arbitrary ESPY award (which means what again?) would help marginally market the sport I suppose, don’t give the accolade’s acknowledgement any merit because ESPN doesn’t give a fuck about anything that doesn’t fit within its pushed narrative of sports greatness."

One fan highlighted the NHL's reliance on ESPN after NBC, a long-time broadcast partner, seemingly lost interest in promoting hockey. The fan remarked:

"ESPN never liked hockey. The problem is NBC stopped liking hockey too, so the NHL had to crawl back to ESPN on their knees to get any sort of TV deal."

The disappointment expressed by NHL fans regarding the minimal attention given to hockey at the ESPYs highlights concerns about the sport's recognition and growth.

When will the NHL regular season commence in 2023?

The League has released the schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season, which is set to commence on October 10. On that day, ESPN will exclusively broadcast three games, including the Vegas Golden Knights' banner-raising ceremony as they face off against the Seattle Kraken. Additionally, the Nashville Predators will play against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The following day, October 11, TNT will kick off its season coverage with a doubleheader featuring the Chicago Blackhawks against the Boston Bruins and the LA Kings hosting the Colorado Avalanche.

All seven Canadian teams will also be in action on the same day. The Montreal Canadiens will compete against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Ottawa Senators will face the Carolina Hurricanes, the Winnipeg Jets will play the Calgary Flames, and the Edmonton Oilers will go up against the Vancouver Canucks. Fans can catch all four Canadian matchups on Sportsnet.

Throughout the regular season, each team will play 82 games, resulting in a total of 1,312 games. The season will reach its conclusion on April 18.

