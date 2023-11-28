"I’m living in an alternate reality" - NHL fans react to ex-Blackhawk Patrick Kane's shocking move to Red Wings

Former Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane has taken his talents to the Detroit Red Wings, signing a one-year deal worth $2.75 million. The unexpected move has stirred interesting reactions from fans, with emotions ranging from disbelief to excitement for what this might mean for the Red Wings.

The breaking news was first shared by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, who took to Twitter to announce the blockbuster signing. In a tweet, Friedman declared:

"Let’s go even further. Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings."

For many NHL enthusiasts, the news of Kane donning the Red Wings jersey felt like a big move. One fan succinctly captured the collective sentiment, stating:

"I feel like I’m living in an alternate reality."

Another fan offered a pragmatic perspective, noting:

"People will hate on this because of his personal issues… In reality, this is a 0 risk high potential reward situation. If it doesn’t pan out, you’ve literally lost nothing but money. The Wings have the cap space. At this point, it’s a done deal, so let’s root for a good outcome."

Meanwhile, one fan boldly predicted:

"Debrincat is going to get 50 goals."

For now, the NHL community remains abuzz with discussions, debates, and a shared sense of curiosity about how Kane's presence will shape the future of the Detroit Red Wings.

Patrick Kane's hip surgery and career

At 35 years old, Patrick Kane's return to peak performance following a hip-resurfacing procedure in June is a subject of scrutiny. Doubts loom over whether he can reclaim his status as a top-line offensive player, given the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the surgery.

Last season, the player's production waned, recording 57 points in 73 regular-season games, marking his lowest since the 2012-13 lockout season. His playoff contributions included one goal and five assists in seven games, concluding with a first-round exit for the Rangers.

The Detroit Red Wings, with an 11-6-3 record, strategically acquired him, as they aim to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. Kane, a nine-time All-Star, brings a wealth of experience, having secured three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks.

Despite recent uncertainties, his formidable track record boasts 451 goals and 786 assists, accumulating 1,237 points in 1,180 career games split between the Blackhawks and the Rangers.

It will be interesting to see how signing Patrick Kane will play out for the Detroit Red Wings. Although it's expected that his experience will be beneficial for the Wings.