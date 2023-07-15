"I'm not racist at all" - When Tony DeAngelo vehemently denied serious racism accusations ahead of Flyers trade

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo is one of the most controversial players in the NHL, often making headlines for inappropriate sportsmanlike behavior. He has been criticized numerous times for abusing officials by using racial slurs and homophobic language.

In one instance, while playing in the Ontario Hockey League, DeAngelo found himself at the center of controversy for violating the league's "homophobic, racist, and sexist language" and for abusing officials. He later apologized for his actions and expressed regret for the words he said.

However, it was not the first time DeAngelo got himself into trouble due to his behavior. During his stint with the New York Rangers, the 27-year-old was released by the team after an altercation with Alexander Georgiev.

He was also suspended for abusing an official while playing for the Arizona Coyotes. There were even reports that DeAngelo was involved in the riot that broke out in the United States last year on Jan. 6. The defenseman, denied the allegations, though.

Tony DeAngelo has maintained his position and has come forward numerous times to deny allegations against him of being racist and abusive, claiming that they're based on a false narrative:

"I’m absolutely not racist at all. There was something I said back in junior; people don’t know what it is. I’m not going to go into it," he said.

"But it was something I regretted. A friend of mine on my team, we had an argument, and we remained friends. The other stories that have come out are totally false, and I think that’s why teams in this league have known that."

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Tony DeAngelo: “I’m absolutely not racist at all. … I don’t need to say too much about that. I’m looking forward to proving it as I did in Carolina this past year.”

A glance into Tony DeAngelo's NHL career

Montreal Canadiens vs Philadelphia Flyers

DeAngelo was the 19th overall pick for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 NHL Draft. He made his debut with the Arizona Coyotes in the 2016-17 season.

Due to his negative reputation, DeAngelo has not been able to stick with a single team for too long. In his seven-year NHL career, DeAngelo has played for the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers.

In the 2022-23 season, Tony DeAngelo led Flyers defensemen in goalscoring with 42 points (11 goals and 31 assists). He has played 340 NHL games and has racked up 199 points (45 goals and 154 assists( with a -16 rating.

