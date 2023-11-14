"I'm sorry, Who?": Sean Avery reacts to Edmonton Oilers head coach replacement in Kris Knoblauch

Sean Avery, the former New York Rangers star, reacted to the Edmonton Oilers' replacement for Jay Woodcroft, Kris Knoblauch.

Avery, who's been vocal about his opinions on the day-to-day developments at the helm of the NHL, did not shy away from conveying his views on his social media handles.

Following the firing of Jay Woodcroft on Sunday, the Oilers appointed Kris Knoblauch as their new head coach. Sean Avery reacted to the Oilers' new hire on X, formerly Twitter.

The former Rangers star said that it was Connor McDavid's decision that led to the Oilers finalizing on Woodcroft's replacement as Knoblauch:

"I'll tell you why I'm a goddamn storm chaser. And every single day there's a storm to be chased today. It's in the form of a twister in Edmonton, the Edmonton Oilers have axed their head coach Jay Woodcroft, and in an unprecedented move, they allowed their superstar and Captain Connor McDavid a player, to pick the next head coach."

Avery further pointed out that McDavid could have made a much better choice, but instead, he chose Knoblauch over other well-known coaches who were available for the job:

"Connor says, 'Hey, you know what, listen, do me a favor bringing the knob'. I'm sorry who? Kris Knoblauch aka the knob. Connor McDavid, you could have been the goddamn player-coach, you could have been the hero you imagine that, but instead, you chose the Knob."

More on Edmonton Oilers' new coach Kris Knoblauch

On Sunday, Kris Knoblauch became the 18th NHL coach for the Edmonton Oilers. Along with him, Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Coffey was appointed as the team's new assistant head coach.

That became certain after the Oilers fired head coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant head coach Dave Manson. Given the Oilers' lackluster start to the season, his job was already in danger. Under Woodcroft, the Oilers had a 3-9-1 record.

Woodcroft joined the Edmonton Oilers in the 2021-22 season. He had a 79-41-13 record in the regular season and was 14-4 in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Under him, the Oilers made it to the postseason in all three years.

Meanwhile, for Kris Knoblauch, this is the first time he'll coach an NHL team. Previously, he worked as a coach for the Hartford Wolf Pack, an affiliate of the New York Rangers in the AHL, for four seasons. Moreover, Knoblauch also served as an assistant head coach for the Philadelphia Flyers in the past.