"I’m sure it’ll still be $20 a month" - NHL fans react as Amazon takes over stake in Bally Sports, games set to stream on Amazon Prime

Amazon has taken a stake in Bally Sports, paving the way for games to be streamed on the Prime platform. The news was first shared by NHL insider Ryan Hana, who tweeted about the major implications for multiple NHL markets as Bally Sports becomes accessible through Prime's streaming service.

Expand Tweet

While the specific details and pricing are yet to be unveiled, Hana's tweet hinted at a potential requirement for purchasing access to watch regional Bally Sports channels on Prime.

This revelation stirred a flurry of reactions from NHL enthusiasts on Twitter.

One fan expressed skepticism, noting,

"This doesn’t sound like a change. It’s an app for an app. I’m sure it’ll still be $20 a month."

Expand Tweet

Another fan highlighted the broader impact, stating,

"Wow! Curious how existing Prime customers who also purchased Bally app subscriptions factor in. Amazon and ESPN now all in on NHL."

Expand Tweet

A more optimistic perspective came from a fan who emphasized the importance of the streaming infrastructure, stating,

"As long as it’s on Amazon Prime’s IT infrastructure and not Bally’s I consider this a win."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the NHL community eagerly awaits further details and pricing information, the partnership between Prime and Bally Sports signals a transformative era for how fans access and enjoy hockey content.

Amazon boosts access to Bally Sports Networks for MLB, NBA, and NHL Fans through minority ownership deal

Amazon has become a minority owner of Diamond Sports Group's Bally Sports regional networks through a bankruptcy restructuring. This move allows Prime to offer games televised on Bally Sports channels to local sports fans. Approximately 40 MLB, NBA, and NHL teams have local television contracts with Bally Sports affiliates.

However, not all TV providers carry Bally Sports networks, leaving some fans unable to watch their local teams' games. This partnership expands access, particularly for those using YouTubeTV, who previously needed a Bally Sports streaming service subscription.

DSG CEO David Preschlack expressed gratitude for the support and major creditors, highlighting the comprehensive restructuring agreement and new financing that ensure Diamond's operations and growth beyond 2024.

David Preschlack said;

"We are thrilled to have reached a comprehensive restructuring agreement that provides a detailed framework for a reorganization plan and substantial new financing that will enable Diamond to operate and thrive beyond 2024, We are grateful for the support from Amazon and a group of our largest creditors who clearly believe in the value-creating potential of this business.”