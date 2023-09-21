"I made some mistakes" - Paul Bissonnette shares his only regret over Mike Babcock reportage

On a recent episode of the podcast "Agent Provocateur" by Allan Walsh and Adam Wylde, former NHL player and popular hockey personality Paul Bissonnette, known as "Biz Nasty," opened up about his only regret regarding his involvement in the Mike Babcock reportage. Bissonnette candidly admitted,

"I was so flustered and accidentally mentioned Boone Jenner's name, which I regret to this day."

Bissonnette found himself in the midst of a media storm when he, alongside other former NHL players, shed light on the uncomfortable experiences players had endured under the coaching of Babcock. The revelations sent shockwaves through the hockey community, and Bissonnette acknowledged the toll it took on his nerves, saying,

"My nervous system's a little shot. It wasn't very, It wasn't a very comfortable place for me to be."

One of Bissonnette's concerns was the potential backlash that players like Boone Jenner and Johnny Goudreau could face if they openly criticized their coach. He explained,

"If they throw their coach under the bus, and as a result, he doesn't get fired... then all of a sudden their lives become a living hell."

Bissonnette expressed a desire to move past the controversy and return to discussing the sport he loves. He said,

"I'd much rather just go back to talking about hockey and joking around about stuff that is pleasant rather than talking about that whole experience that the guys in Columbus had to go through."

In hindsight, Bissonnette's only regret lies in the accidental mention of Boone Jenner's name, an example of the complex nature of addressing uncomfortable issues in the world of hockey.

Paul Bissonnette's strong stance amid Mike Babcock controversy

Babcock's recent resignation as the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets sparked a considerable uproar in the hockey community. The former NHL player turned popular podcaster took a firm stance on the issue through a stern social media message.

In a tweet, Bissonnette declared,

"We're a players podcast. If you fuck with the players, your day will come."

Bissonnette had previously discussed allegations against Babcock on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. According to him, a player had shared a troubling account of Babcock requesting Boone Jenner, the team's captain, to reveal all the photos on his phone. These photos were allegedly displayed on Babcock's office TV, raising concerns about privacy invasion and professional boundaries between a coach and a player.

This incident marked the latest controversy in Babcock's coaching career, with previous criticism during his tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs and allegations of mistreatment and psychological pressure on players during his time with the Detroit Red Wings.