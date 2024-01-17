"I might cry" - NHL fans react as insider provides concerning update on Luke Hughes' availability ahead of Canadiens game

New Jersey Devils reporter Amanda Stein recently shared an update about defenseman Luke Hughes on Twitter. It seems that Hughes was not present during the morning practice session with the Devils, which has led fans to wonder about his availability for the game against the Canadiens.

Amanda Stein's initial post on X set off a wave of reactions among NHL fans, with one expressing a sentiment shared by many:

"I might cry suddenly."

As fans eagerly awaited more information, Amanda Stein followed up with a reassuring tweet that shed light on the situation:

"Can confirm: Luke Hughes is fighting a bug but IS expected to play tonight."

This clarification from the insider provided a sense of relief to the concerned fanbase, alleviating some of the initial worries about Hughes' absence from the morning practice.

Despite the positive update, NHL fans continued to express their emotions and thoughts on X. One fan, perhaps sensing a bit of humor in the situation, quipped,

"He’s probably sleeping."

Another fan, seemingly overwhelmed by the uncertainty, implored Amanda Stein for more details:

"Amanda please I can’t handle this rn what happened."

Amidst the varied reactions, one fan offered words of encouragement to Luke Hughes, urging him to overcome the reported bug and take the ice for the game:

"Squash it and get out there Luke!"

Boston Bruins 3-0 win over New Jersey Devils in Luke Hughes' absence

On Wednesday, Jeremy Swayman proved to be the Boston Bruins' complete goaltender, with his third shutout of the season a 3-0 win over New Jersey Devils. Swayman, a starter since he was named to the NHL All-Star roster because of Linus Ullmark’s injury, has done well in his position.

However, even though their schedule was hard enough with four overtime games coming before that, the Bruins still recorded their first regulation win out of five tries.

David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle provided their team with goals, while Trent Frederic ended this game in the most dramatic way – diving empty-net goal. Pastrnak’s goal helped him in his remarkable season with 61 points, the third most of any NHLer this season.

The game was provided with a controversial scene after Boston seemed to have scored first but Pastrnak was offside in the replay. However, the Bruins dominated despite that call and Coyle scored in the second period with Pastrnak tumbling into a third to ensure Boston fully deserved what was certainly not an opportunistic victory.