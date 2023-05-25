The Carolina Hurricanes were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday. Matthew Tkachuk's goal coming with five seconds remaining in the game completed the series sweep for the Florida Panthers.

Game 4 featured one of the best games for the Hurricanes in this year's playoffs. After falling behind 3-2, the Hurricanes showed great grit and fought back, with Jesper Fast tying the game with 3:22 remaining until the final buzzer.

However, the final frame of the third period did not go the Hurricanes' way, as Eric Staal was called for tripping at the 19:03 mark, giving the Florida Panthers a powerplay. After beating the Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen in the net, Matthew Tkachuk emerged victorious.

The referee reviewed the play to see if there was any goalie interference, but it turned out to be a legitimate goal. This marked the third consecutive sweep for the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.

Fans were upset with their team's performance throughout the series and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Daniel Law Sr, Esq @thelawlv @Canes @rnd_brewing I’ve been a fan of the nhl for a long time. Never in my life have I seen it more evident that the league was trying to push a team thru. Red show from game 1 to game 4, all in favor of the panthers. Raleigh never fit the leagues narrative. @Canes @rnd_brewing I’ve been a fan of the nhl for a long time. Never in my life have I seen it more evident that the league was trying to push a team thru. Red show from game 1 to game 4, all in favor of the panthers. Raleigh never fit the leagues narrative.

🎡 @ATLSportStan @Canes @rnd_brewing Can someone explain why it wasn’t goalie interference I’m genuinely curious @Canes @rnd_brewing Can someone explain why it wasn’t goalie interference I’m genuinely curious

How did Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Game 4 pan out?

The Florida Panthers began to dominate the game from early with Anthony Duclair opening the scoring sheet for the Panthers within 41 seconds of the first period. Matthew Tkachuk made it 2-0 for the Panthers at the 10:23 mark.

Three minutes later, Paul Stastny trimmed the Panthers' lead to 2-1, slotting the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky for a wrist shot goal, moving into the second period.

Teuvo Teravainen tied the game at 2-2 for the Carolina Hurricanes within three minutes into the second period. However, seven minutes later, the Panthers regained their lead, thanks to a wrist-shot goal by Ryan Lomberg.

The third period was one of the best in the entire playoffs. Jesper Fast scored a wrist shot goal from an assist from Jordan Martinook to tie the game at 3-3 for the Carolina Hurricanes at the 16:38 mark.

Matthew Tkachuk emerged with the winning goal for the Florida Panthers for the third time in the ECF. With less than five seconds remaining, Tkachuk scored a powerplay goal to seal a Stanley Cup final spot for the Panthers and sweep the Hurricanes in the process.

The Panthers will face either the Vegas Golden Knights or Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Vegas Golden Knights are currently leading their series 3-0.

