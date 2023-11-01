Adam Johnson's teammate has a stern message for fans blaming Matt Petgrave for ex-Penguins player's death

Amid the mourning and condolences following Adam Johnson's tragic death, a controversial narrative has emerged, with some fans and individuals directing blame towards Johnson's teammate, Matt Petgrave. The hockey community is still reeling from the shocking and untimely passing of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson.

The people within and outside the hockey world have sought to argue that Matt Petgrave had a deliberate motive when his skate made contact with Adam Johnson in the fatal accident that occurred in the UK last weekend.

This heart-wrenching incident has sparked conversations about enhancing neck protection in the NHL and other levels of the sport. However, when confronting the considerably more contentious, and occasionally racially-tinted discourse regarding Petgrave's intentions, Johnson's teammates are resolutely dismissive.

Supporting Matt Petgrave: Teammate rejects accusations in Johnson's demise

In a powerful show of solidarity, Adam Johnson's teammates are firmly standing by Matt Petgrave. In the wake of the medical emergency that occurred during the recent EIHL game between Nottingham Panthers and Petgrave's Sheffield Steelers, the Panthers have united to support Petgrave.

Through a deeply emotional X (formerly Twitter) post, Westin Michaud protected Matt Petgrave and addressed the unfavorable sentiments connected to the incident.

His tweet stated:

"I need to address something about the accident"

"We wholeheartedly stand with Matt Petgrave. The hate that Matt is receiving is terrible and completely uncalled for. I was at ice level on the bench closest to the accident, I saw both players moving fast."

"The unintentional clip of the Panther player's leg by the Sheffied player caused the somersault. It's clear to me his actions were unintentional and anyone suggesting otherwise is mistaken. Let's come together and not spread unwanted hate to someone who needs our support"

Michaud further extended his heartfelt thanks to everyone in his tweet:

"Overflowing with love and support. Sharing photos for all to witness. The team an families extend heartfelt thanks to everyone"

Victor Bjorkung, another player for the Nottingham Panthers, reflected on the criticism Matt Petgrave has faced in recent times:

"They can go to hell, quite frankly. It's so insane that people think it is delibrate. Check the video, then you will see that it is an accident. Two skates collide right before, it goes so damn fast. There is no chance that it is delibrate. What I can say to those who believe otherwise is to listen to the people who were there and those who saw it in real time. I was a couple of meters away, so if anyone experienced it as it really was, then it was me."

While everyone involved grapples with the incident's aftermath, several Pathers players have voiced their opposition to the criticisms targeted at Petgrave.

The EIHL took the step of rescheduling all of its Tuesday and Wednesday games. While there is still some uncertainty surrounding the league's schedule, it has been decided that both the Panthers and the Steelers will not return to play this coming weekend.

In a show of respect, all other games in the league will pay tribute to Adam Johnson.