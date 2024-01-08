"I never take any of them seriously" - NHL fans left divided over Wayne Gretzky's exclusion from greatest athletes of all-time list 

The exclusion of Wayne Gretzky from a list of the greatest athletes of all time has sparked a heated debate among NHL fans. The sentiment expressed on the r/nhl Reddit account reflects the frustration of many hockey enthusiasts who feel that the sport, and its iconic figures like Gretzky, are often overlooked in broader conversations about athletic greatness.

One Reddit user highlighted what they perceive as regional bias in the assessment of athletes' greatness. The user argued:

"I think this is an example of regional bias. If you ask Canadian media who the greatest athletes of all time are, Gretzky makes the list. If you ask Brazilian media; Pele makes the list. I love lists but I never take any of them seriously."

One fan injected a dose of humor into the conversation with a seemingly unrelated comment:

"‘I love lists’ is a great line. I love lamp."

Another fan brought up a notable achievement, saying:

"Gretzky literally beat Pele, Bjorn Borg & Sugar Ray Leonard in a race."

The debate over the inclusion of Wayne Gretzky in the pantheon of the greatest athletes raises a broader question for one fan:

"Greatest is greatest, but the question for me is, how to make a completely objective list without bias. Not sure it can be done."

The reaction of NHL fans on Reddit reflects the passionate and diverse perspectives within the hockey community regarding Wayne Gretzky's exclusion from discussions about the greatest athletes of all time.

Wayne Gretzky's selection of Number 99: The story behind his choice

Wayne Gretzky, considered one of the greatest athletes in sports history, left a mark on hockey. Despite the debate over the best players in various positions, Gretzky's name consistently emerges as the greatest player ever. His impact on the sport is immeasurable, leading to the retirement of his number 99 league-wide, a unique honor for a player.

Gretzky initially chose 99 during his time with the Soo Greyhounds in 1977-78, inspired by his hero Gordie Howe's number nine being unavailable. Contrary to tradition, where high numbers indicated potential cuts, Gretzky revolutionized perceptions.

Gretzky's decision to wear two nines shaped his iconic career, spanning the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, and solidifying his status as a hockey legend.