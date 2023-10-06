"I never thought I'd see the day" - 93-year-old Penguins fan elated to meet idol Sidney Crosby 

Sidney Crosby's exceptional qualities go beyond his prowess as a hockey player; he embodies the qualities of a role model, a leader and an all-around outstanding individual. Recently, during the Penguins' pre-season, Crosby showed why he is one of the universally beloved figures in the hockey world.

The moment was captured when Crosby returned to his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia, for some games. It was particularly special for Crosby, and he made sure to express his gratitude to the fans who had gathered to support him. Little did he know that this weekend would hold an unforgettable surprise for one of his most dedicated supporters.

Veronica Murray, a 93-year-old resident of Halifax, is an avid fan of the Penguins' star. Due to the efforts of "We Are Young," an organization that fulfills the wishes of seniors, her lifelong dream of watching her idol play and spending some quality time with him became a reality.

Describing her meeting with Crosby, Veronica Murray shared with CTV News, "He's a very nice man and very nice to talk to. I never thought I'd see the day when I would meet him."

The special encounter took place at a Penguins' practice, where Gary Murray, Veronica Murray's son, had nominated his mother for this remarkable opportunity. The son was overjoyed to see how approachable and down-to-earth Crosby was throughout the meeting.

What added to the warmth of this encounter was the fact that Veronica Murray was a friend and neighbor of Crosby's late grandmother. Still, she had never gotten the chance to meet Sidney Crosby until now, and as it finally happened, she was overjoyed.

Sidney Crosby's heartwarming connection with fan Veronica Murray

Crosby's sincere and warm-hearted nature shone as he spent a substantial amount of time conversing with Veronica Murray. Veronica Murray's son shared,

"He was incredibly down-to-earth, chatting with her for about 15 to 20 minutes."

Their connection deepened through shared memories of Sid's grandmother, leading to some laughter when Crosby mentioned,

"She could be very grumpy."

This heartwarming meeting shows Crosby's character and gratitude for his fans, particularly those who've been part of his life's journey. Meeting her idol fulfilled Veronica Murray's dream, a moment she'll forever hold dear.

Crosby's off-ice kindness and humility cement his status not just as a hockey legend but also as a role model and a cherished figure in the hearts of fans, both young and old.