"I was pretty proud" - Justin Bieber's childhood ice hockey coach recalls pop star's youth as a budding skater

The NHL All-Star Game is a spectacle that all hockey fans wait around the clock to witness. This year, though, the spotlight won't be on the players alone.

In Toronto, the spotlight will also be cast on a familiar face from the music industry, namely, Justin Bieber. The pop sensation is set to be the celebrity captain for the All-Star team led by Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews.

What most aren't aware of is that Bieber was a prolific skater himself, growing up in Stratford. ESPN sent a producer and cameraperson to have a conversation with his old coach, Rick Schwartzentruber.

Speaking to the camera crew, Schwartzentruber recalled a chance encounter he had with the pop star while shopping at Target,

"He came over and shook my hand and thanked me for being his coach. I thought that was pretty cool. He told me he was still playing hockey in LA and having fun.

Schwartzentruber, who coached the Jr. Warriors’ minor and major atom MDs from 2003 to 2005, had the privilege of coaching a young Bieber during his formative years on the ice. What instilled pride in him was the fact that the sport still holds a special place in the pop star's heart.

"That’s what we instilled in those kids – have fun and hopefully you can still play hockey as adults and have fun doing it... I was pretty proud when he told me that."

According to Schwartzentruber, even at a young age, Bieber showcased remarkable skill and prowess on the ice,

"He was a really good skater, really smooth on his skates and a really good stickhandler. To raise the puck at nine, 10 years old, most kids can’t do it much, but he could raise the puck and shoot high or wide and hit the goalie in the stomach."

As the 29-year-old takes on the role of celebrity captain at the NHL All-Star Game, representing the squad led by his friend, Auston Matthews, it serves as a reminder of his enduring connection to the sport that first captivated him as a child.

Will Justin Bieber be performing at the 2024 NHL All-Star game?

While NHL fans would have loved to see the Canadian sensation perform at the 2024 NHL All-Star game, it has been confirmed that Justin Bieber will not be taking the stage.

NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer clarified that due to health concerns linked to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the pop star will not be performing,

"Bieber hasn’t performed live since 2022 as he deals with a health concern known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, so the idea of him performing during the All-Star festivities was off the table pretty early."

Canadian multi-platinum singer-songwriter Tate McRae has instead been selected as the headline act for the second intermission performance during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.