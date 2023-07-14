"I really want to say Canucks" - NHL fans speculate on Alex Galchenyuk's next destination post recent controversy 

In a surprising turn of events, the Arizona Coyotes have made the decision to terminate forward Alex Galchenyuk's contract, just 12 days after signing him. This unexpected move has left NHL fans speculating on where Galchenyuk might end up next, following the recent controversy surrounding his arrest.

The arrest of Alex Galchenyuk on July 9, which was reported by The Athletic's Katie Strang, has surprised the hockey community. The charges against him include private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating. These serious allegations have undoubtedly tarnished Galchenyuk's reputation and raised concerns about his future in the league.

As news of Alex Galchenyuk's contract termination spread, fans took to social media platforms to discuss and speculate on his potential next destination. One fan expressed a desire to see Galchenyuk join the Vancouver Canucks, amusingly stating:

"I really want to say Canucks cause he could be Galche-Ca-nyuk but I am forced to agree. If anyone takes him it'll be for a new one-year deal with a VERY low AVV as someone gives him a last, last chance."

Another fan pointed out the Carolina Hurricanes as a possible destination for Alex Galchenyuk.

"Carolina’s been loading up on high character guys so they’re my guess"

Ultimately, the decision regarding Galchenyuk's next destination rests in the hands of NHL general managers, who will carefully evaluate the circumstances surrounding his arrest and weigh the potential benefits against the potential risks. The coming weeks will shed more light on the path Galchenyuk's career will take.

Alex Galchenyuk's NHL career has been a challenge

Alex Galchenyuk's NHL career has been characterized by a series of highs and lows, as well as numerous team transfers and inconsistent performances. While he has displayed glimpses of his scoring prowess and offensive abilities, maintaining consistent success has proven to be a challenge throughout his career.

Galchenyuk's journey in the NHL has been quite tumultuous. He began with the Montreal Canadiens, where he exhibited promise, but was subsequently traded to the Arizona Coyotes, where he had a reasonably successful season. However, his subsequent moves to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Carolina Hurricanes failed to provide the stability he needed.

Although Galchenyuk briefly returned to the Coyotes recently, his time there was short-lived, leaving his future in the league uncertain. Injuries and inconsistent production have consistently hindered his progress throughout his career. As he embarks on the next phase of his hockey journey, Galchenyuk faces the challenge of finding the right opportunity to showcase his offensive skills and regain momentum in the NHL.

