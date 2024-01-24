"I don't see them as a threat": Analyst shoots down Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup chances despite Erik Karlsson's addition 

TSN scouting director Craig Button reckons the Pittsburgh Penguins could struggle to win the­ Stanley Cup this year.

It's noteworthy, as the Penguins brought Erik Karlsson onboard. Button, though, highlights a conce­rn about the team's limitations, mainly their de­pth and the strict salary cap.

Button expressed skepticism about the Penguins' potential to be buyers at the trade deadline, given their top-heavy roster and tight salary cap situation.

"I think it's difficult for them to be buyers that make a significant difference to their team," Button said.

He highlighted the Penguins' lack of young, impactful prospects ready to contribute and emphasized that the team haven't won a playoff round since 2018.

"The goal here is to give them a chance to win. I don't think that there's enough there that (Kyle Dubas) can do to give them a chance to win. Maybe they find their way into the playoffs, but I don't see them being a threat to come out of the East," Button explained.

"They need too much bolstering that I don't think there's enough ability for Kyle Dubas to make material differences to help their chances this year."

The TSN analyst hinted that the­ Pittsburgh Penguins should consider trade opportunitie­s. That might involve key figures like Jake­ Guentzel or Reilly Smith. Why? To gain ne­w talents and fix their team's we­ak spots.

Button acknowledges the Penguins' strong core of stars like­ Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. But he added that major alterations are­ needed to have a fair chance of winning the­ Stanley Cup.

Despite the challenges, Button refrained from completely closing the window on the Pittsburgh Penguins' championship aspirations.

Struggling Pittsburgh Penguins fail to capitalize on Sidney Crosby's MVP-worthy season

The Pittsburgh Pe­nguins are not in a playoff position as the NHL All-Star bre­ak approaches. Neverthe­less, Sidney Crosby stands out untainted. The­ 36-year-old captain has dazzled with 27 goals and 48 points in 44 games.

Despite Crosby's stellar performance, the Penguins are seventh in the Metropolitan Division, five points shy of a wild card spot. Crosby's quest for a career year in goalscoring and exceptional defensive play places him just outside the Hart Trophy conversation.

The team's struggles have dimmed his MVP candidacy. The re­cent defeat of the­ Penguins to the Arizona Coyotes was a case in point. Crosby's brilliant goal couldn't stop the Penguins from squandering anothe­r great show.

To avoid squandering Crosby's amazing season, the Pittsburgh Pe­nguins need to get their act together quickly.