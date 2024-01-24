"I don't see them as a threat": Analyst shoots down Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup chances despite Erik Karlsson's addition 

TSN scouting director Craig Button reckons the Pittsburgh Penguins could struggle to win the Stanley Cup this year.
It's noteworthy, as the Penguins brought Erik Karlsson onboard. Button, though, highlights a concern about the team's limitations, mainly their depth and the strict salary cap.
Button expressed skepticism about the Penguins' potential to be buyers at the trade deadline, given their top-heavy roster and tight salary cap situation.
"I think it's difficult for them to be buyers that make a significant difference to their team," Button said.
He highlighted the Penguins' lack of young, impactful prospects ready to contribute and emphasized that the team haven't won a playoff round since 2018.
"The goal here is to give them a chance to win. I don't think that there's enough there that (Kyle Dubas) can do to give them a chance to win. Maybe they find their way into the playoffs, but I don't see them being a threat to come out of the East," Button explained.
"They need too much bolstering that I don't think there's enough ability for Kyle Dubas to make material differences to help their chances this year."
The TSN analyst hinted that the Pittsburgh Penguins should consider trade opportunities. That might involve key figures like Jake Guentzel or Reilly Smith. Why? To gain new talents and fix their team's weak spots.
Button acknowledges the Penguins' strong core of stars like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. But he added that major alterations are needed to have a fair chance of winning the Stanley Cup.
Despite the challenges, Button refrained from completely closing the window on the Pittsburgh Penguins' championship aspirations.
Struggling Pittsburgh Penguins fail to capitalize on Sidney Crosby's MVP-worthy season
The Pittsburgh Penguins are not in a playoff position as the NHL All-Star break approaches. Nevertheless, Sidney Crosby stands out untainted. The 36-year-old captain has dazzled with 27 goals and 48 points in 44 games.
Despite Crosby's stellar performance, the Penguins are seventh in the Metropolitan Division, five points shy of a wild card spot. Crosby's quest for a career year in goalscoring and exceptional defensive play places him just outside the Hart Trophy conversation.
The team's struggles have dimmed his MVP candidacy. The recent defeat of the Penguins to the Arizona Coyotes was a case in point. Crosby's brilliant goal couldn't stop the Penguins from squandering another great show.
To avoid squandering Crosby's amazing season, the Pittsburgh Penguins need to get their act together quickly.