"I think Juraj Slafkovsky just killed a guy" - NHL fans react to brutal hit by Habs rookie during Jets match

In a recent matchup between the Habs and the Winnipeg Jets, a game-changing moment unfolded on the ice that shocked the hockey community. The focal point of this intense encounter was a brutal hit delivered by Habs rookie Juraj Slafkovský on Mason Appleton.

The aftermath of this incident quickly made its way to social media, particularly on X, where a fan shared a video of the hit, igniting a flurry of reactions from fans.

Among the various responses, one fan's tweet captured the gravity of the situation, expressing a mixture of shock and concern. The fan exclaimed,

"Babe wake up, I think Juraj Slafkovsky just killed a guy."

Another fan, in a succinct observation, commented on the aftermath of the hit, stating,

"He barely moved and the guy bounced."

Additionally, a fan raised the point of another noteworthy hit, asking,

"How about the hit in front of the bench?"

Justin Barron's overtime heroics propel Habs to 3-2 win over Winnipeg Jets

Habs defenseman Justin Barron secured a power-play goal just 1:09 into overtime, granting his team a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Barron, surprised by his opportunity on the ice, expressed the significance of the moment, especially considering his brother Morgan Barron was playing for the Jets.

Barron stated (via NHL.com):

“I wasn’t necessarily expecting to get on the ice there, and then it’s funny how it works out. My brother gets on for them, and then [Mike Matheson] goes off for us and I get on. Yeah, definitely pretty special to do that.”

Montreal coach Martin St. Louis credited the team's current level of focus and organization, emphasizing the gradual development of their gameplay. St. Louis remarked,

“I feel like we’re locked in right now. It’s the most organized that we’ve been since I’ve taken this job, and it takes time to build that, different parts of the game, and we’re able to expand on some of the details inside the different concepts, different parts of the game that we want to address.

"So I think we’re just evolving as a team, but as a group I feel we’re really locked in.”

Despite Winnipeg's efforts, goals from Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Perfetti couldn't secure a win, leading to the Jets' defeat in overtime. Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, breaking a seven-game winless streak, made 30 saves.