"I thought I died": Matthew Tkachuk was in critical condition due to fractured sternum during Stanley Cup Finals

Matthew Tkachuk, the talented forward for the Florida Panthers, is set to be a full participant when the team begins its training camp on September 21st. This news comes as a relief for Panthers fans, as Tkachuk suffered a fractured sternum during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on June 8th.

Despite this injury, Matthew Tkachuk displayed his resilience and determination by returning to the game in the third period and scoring a crucial tying goal, ultimately leading to a Panthers victory.

Matthew Tkachuk's recovery over the summer has been remarkable. He mentioned at the NHL North American Player Media Tour during an interview that he is feeling great and that the injury provided him with an opportunity to focus on improving his fitness and conditioning.

While Tkachuk's sternum injury was concerning, he emphasized that his focus was on the internal issues that resulted from it.

"I'll try to keep it short, but there's all the blood vessels and stuff, and that was the scary part at the time and that was the most concerning part in my health at the time," Tkachuk said. "But right now, it's good."

Perhaps one of the most heartwarming aspects of Matthew Tkachuk's journey back to the ice was the support he received from his brother, Brady Tkachuk, who plays for the Ottawa Senators. Brady described the moment when Matthew Tkachuk needed assistance to get out of bed due to the pain he was experiencing.

"I'm not going to lie, that was the craziest thing I've ever kind of been a part of," Brady said. "I just flew in for the game because I wanted to see a Stanley Cup Final game and he came back from the rink in the morning and just looked awful. He was like, 'I’ve got to go take a nap.' And then he calls me at 3:30 and I'm downstairs. He says, 'Can you come up here?' We were just mucking it up and then he's like, 'Alright, I need you to help me up.' I'm like, 'You're joking.' He's like, 'No, I legit can't get up. I just sneezed and I thought I died.'"

Matthew Tkachuk's Inspiring Return: Mental Toughness and Anticipation for the Panthers' Season

Brady Tkachuk commended his brother's determination to play through the immense pain and highlighted the mental toughness required to perform at that level in such challenging circumstances.

Matthew Tkachuk's return to the Panthers' lineup is highly anticipated, especially considering his impressive performance last season. He finished tied for sixth in the NHL with 109 points and was a key contributor during the playoffs, tallying 24 points in 20 games.

Lastly, it's worth noting that the Panthers will also be without defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour at the start of training camp, as both are rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgeries.