"I've seen enough, the cup is ours"- NHL fans react as Tampa Bay Lightning seal thrilling season opener against Predators

Tampa Bay Lighting and Nashville Predators officailly started the 2023-24 NHL regular season tonight.

After a low scoring two periods, both teams were netting goals in quick succession. But the Tampa Bay Lightining prevailed and won their season opener 5-3 agaonst the Preds.

Lightning fans were elated and excited after the team opened their new season with a win. Here are the best fan reactions after Tampa's victory,

Some fans were of the opinion that the officials played a role in Tampa's win tonight.

Andrei Vasilevskiy's replacement Jonas Johannson received a lot of appreciation from fans. The Swede made 28 saves tonight and had a .903 SV%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Nashville Predators highlights

Nikita Kucherov scored the first goal of the new season for Tampa Bay Lightning with 9:48 on the clock during the first period with an assist from Victor Hedman.

The Factor, Ryan O'Reilly, Nashville Predators' new acquisition in the offseason, scored Preds' first goal and equalized at 16:15 in the second period.

The third period goal frenzy started as Nashville's Juuso Parssinen scored 11 seconds into the final period and gave Preds a 2-1 lead.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Nick Paul scored a powerplay goal with an assist from Brayden Point.

Nashville Predators' Schenn brough down Brandon Hagel and was awarded a penalty shot which Hagel scored, beating Juuse Saros.

Tommy Novak scored Nashville's equalizer at 3-3 after his slap slot into Tampa's net while goalie Johannson was blindsided.

Nick Paul proved himself on the powerplay once again as the center netted his second and Tampa's fourth of the game at 10:52 in the third period.

Predators took Saros off the ice and played 5 up front and paid the price when Nikita Kucherov scored in an empty net and sealed a 5-3 victory for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Stamkos' Tampa Bay Lightning future is up in the air

Captain Steven Stamkos recently expresses dissent at not having discussions about a contract extension. He is heading into his last year of deal and was expected to sign an extension this offseason.

Addressing lack of discussions with Lightning management, Stamkos said:

"To be honest I've been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard. So it was something that I expressed at the end of last year, that I wanted to get something done before training camp. I'm ready whenever, so I guess that was something that that I didn't see coming, but it is what it is."

Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien Brisebois later adderessed this and said that the organisation valued Steven Stamkos and is actively to sign the captain to a contract extension.