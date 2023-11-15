"I wanna cry": San Jose Sharks fans react to 3-5 loss to Florida Panthers

The San Jose Sharks faced a tough defeat on Tuesday night, falling to the Florida Panthers with a final score of 5-3.

The Sharks, acknowledging their effort, took to their Twitter account and shared a post captioned:

"Played hard but came up short."

This prompted a range of reactions from NHL fans, reflecting the diverse sentiments within the Sharks' fanbase.

One fan expressed their emotional response to the loss, stating:

"I WANNA CRY NIGHT BESTIE."

Another fan took a more analytical approach to the game, pointing out that the scoreboard may not accurately reflect the Sharks' performance. He commented:

"Scoreboard definitely doesn’t reflect how well we played!!! I think Blackwood got in his own head, and defense could’ve helped him out a bit but it happens."

Here are other reactions:

"No shame losing this way."

Highlights of the Florida Panthers vs the San Jose Sharks game

On Tuesday night, the Florida Panthers secured their fifth consecutive victory by rallying past the San Jose Sharks with a final score of 5-3. Carter Verhaeghe and Kevin Stenlund scored within a span of 1 minute and 3 seconds in the third period to lead the comeback. T

This win marked the Panthers' 10th consecutive victory over the Sharks. Sam Reinhart, Ryan Lomberg, and Aleksander Barkov also contributed goals for Florida. Reinhart extended his multi-point streak to five games, and Matthew Tkachuk extended his point streak to seven games with two assists.

In the third period, Tomas Hertl and Luke Kunin scored in quick succession, giving San Jose a 3-2 lead. However, Verhaeghe notched his 100th NHL goal to tie the game at 3, and Stenlund's fourth goal of the year put Florida ahead.

Despite a disallowed goal for the Panthers after a successful offside challenge by the Sharks, Barkov sealed the victory with an empty-net goal. Mike Hoffman scored his first goal as a Shark, and Fabian Zetterlund's close attempt for San Jose hit the post.

Panthers' Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves for his second win of the year, while Sharks' Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 27 shots.

Notably, Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic played in his 1,252nd career game, placing him in sole possession of 100th place in NHL history. San Jose was without LW Anthony Duclair, who missed his third straight game due to illness.