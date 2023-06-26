"I don't want to be that guy, I want to win" - Erik Karlsson open to leave San Jose Sharks for a chance to win Stanley Cup

Erik Karlsson has expressed his openness to leaving the San Jose Sharks in search of an opportunity to win the coveted Stanley Cup. Speaking at the NHL Awards media day, Karlsson emphasized his desire to avoid becoming "that guy" who never experiences the thrill of hoisting the championship trophy.

"I've played with too many guys throughout my career that are amazing players and should be winners and should have won that never did," Karlsson said. "I don't want to be that guy. I want to win."

Despite his remarkable performance, amassing 101 points this season, the Sharks have failed to make the playoffs in each of the four years since Karlsson signed his contract in 2019.

"If that opportunity is not in San Jose right now within my timeline, then that's just the unfortunate part of business," he said. "I want an opportunity to win."

While Karlsson maintains his appreciation for San Jose, he believes that the current timeline does not align with his championship aspirations. At 33 years old, with four years remaining on his contract, Karlsson feels that time is of the essence.

"I'm 33 years old now. I feel like I still have a lot left to give and I think I can do that for any given team that is provided," he stated.

Although the Swede admits the potential challenges of uprooting his family, including selling his house and relocating, his ultimate objective is to win. As a seasoned player with a wealth of skills to offer, he remains committed to his love for the game and is determined to seize the opportunity for success.

As Erik Karlsson's desire to join a Stanley Cup contender becomes increasingly evident, the ice hockey world awaits the unfolding of his next chapter. His unwavering determination to secure his place among the sport's elite and capture the ultimate prize serves as a testament to his hunger for success.

The complex challenge of trading Erik Karlsson's contract

If the San Jose Sharks decide to trade Erik Karlsson this summer, it would likely be a trade unlike any other in NHL history due to the challenges posed by his contract.

Signed in June 2019, Karlsson's eight-year, $92-million deal made him the highest-paid defenseman in the league. Moving a contract with an $11.5 million average annual value (AAV) is no small task, especially considering the limited rise in the salary cap since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The Sharks may have to retain a significant portion of Erik Karlsson's remaining contract, potentially in the range of $3-$3.5 million AAV per year, to facilitate a trade. Alternatively, they could retain up to 50% of his contract, which would amount to $5.75 million per year until 2026-27.

Poll : 0 votes